San Francisco 49ers

49ers void guaranteed money in Brandon Aiyuk's contract for 2026 season after bizarre situation: reports

Aiyuk could be released after missing most of 2025 season with torn ACL and MCL

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
It appears the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are headed for a messy ending despite the veteran wide receiver signing a long-term deal with the franchise just last season.

Aiyuk, who has been out all season with a knee injury he sustained during the 2024 campaign, was expected to return at some point in 2025. 

But the situation has become so strained The Athletic reports San Francisco has voided the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026, a $24.935 million option bonus.

Because of this reported void, there is now belief that Aiyuk’s time in the Bay Area could soon be coming to an end.

Brandon Aiyuk runs pregame

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk walks on the field before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

The outlet reports that Aiyuk "failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months," which led to frustration within the organization.

"The 49ers, sources say, responded by voiding the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026, asserting that the absences amounted to a failure to fulfill his contractual obligations," The Athletic reports. 

"Aiyuk, according to multiple league sources, told NFL Players Association representatives that he did not want to fight the move via an official grievance. That would clear the way for his expected release at season’s end."

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the organization in August 2024 after a roller-coaster period of contract disputes.

However, Aiyuk tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in October of that year, ending his season and keeping him sidelined for most of the 2025 campaign.

Brandon Aiyuk in training camp

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk runs with the ball after a catch during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. (Robert Edwards/USA Today Sports)

Given the size of the extension, it would be a surprise if Aiyuk becomes a free agent in 2026. He was the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and had a breakout season in 2022, totaling 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then, in 2023, Aiyuk cemented himself as the 49ers’ top pass catcher with 1,342 yards on 75 catches and seven touchdowns. That success led the Arizona State product to seek a new contract before the 2024 season despite having one year remaining on his rookie deal after the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

Brandon Aiyuk introduced before a game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is introduced before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium Sept. 9, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Now, it’s unclear whether Aiyuk will play again for San Francisco, which is making a playoff push with a 7-4 record heading into Week 12. The 49ers are still among the teams yet to have their bye week, which will come in Week 14.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

