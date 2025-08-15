Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Former Giants star becomes latest NFL player to abruptly retire before regular-season kickoff: report

Matt Breida ends his NFL career with 2,652 rushing yards

By Chantz Martin Fox News
NFL running backs typically have a shorter shelf life than players at other positions due to the physical toll ball carriers often endure. 

Turning 30 has sometimes been viewed as the point running backs can begin to decline.

Matt Breida, who turned 30 earlier this year, decided to step away from the NFL just weeks before the regular season is scheduled to kick off.

Matt Breida stretches before a game

Matt Breida of the New York Giants stretches against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Breida last played for the New York Giants. He started his pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers and returned to the Niners in 2024, spending some of the preseason with the team.

Breida also had stints with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his seven-year pro football career.

According to ESPN, Breida elected to retire and declined an invitation to return to South Florida to go through a workout with the Dolphins.

Breida went undrafted out of Georgia Southern University in 2017.

Matt Breida celebrates touchdown

Matt Breida (31) of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium Sept. 21, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Breida earned the starting running back role with the Niners in 2018. He finished the season with a career-high 814 rushing yards. In his two seasons with the Giants, Breida appeared in 34 games.

Matt Breida stands on the sidelines during a game

Matt Breida of the New York Giants on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Breida will end his NFL career with 2,652 total rushing yards. He also scored 19 rushing touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 4 to open the 2025 season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

