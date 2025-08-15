Former Giants star becomes latest NFL player to abruptly retire before regular-season kickoff: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL running backs typically have a shorter shelf life than players at other positions due to the physical toll ball carriers often endure.

Turning 30 has sometimes been viewed as the point running backs can begin to decline.

Matt Breida, who turned 30 earlier this year, decided to step away from the NFL just weeks before the regular season is scheduled to kick off.

Breida last played for the New York Giants. He started his pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers and returned to the Niners in 2024, spending some of the preseason with the team.

Breida also had stints with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his seven-year pro football career.

According to ESPN, Breida elected to retire and declined an invitation to return to South Florida to go through a workout with the Dolphins.

Breida went undrafted out of Georgia Southern University in 2017.

Breida earned the starting running back role with the Niners in 2018. He finished the season with a career-high 814 rushing yards. In his two seasons with the Giants, Breida appeared in 34 games.

Breida will end his NFL career with 2,652 total rushing yards. He also scored 19 rushing touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 4 to open the 2025 season.

