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"First Take" host acts disgusted when she has to cover Vrabel-Russini drama

Oh no, holier-than-thou "First Take" has to cover the biggest story in the NFL!

By Zach Dean OutKick
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Mike Vrabel Sent To Counseling In The Latest FALLOUT From The Dianna Russini Scandal | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Video

Mike Vrabel Sent To Counseling In The Latest FALLOUT From The Dianna Russini Scandal | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich reacts to the bombshell new photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini in Arizona that officially debunk the "girls trip" narrative.

Brace yourselves. Go ahead and take a seat for this, and then take a deep breath. You ready?

ESPN's holier-than-thou debate show, 'First Take,' was forced to discuss the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini news this morning. I know. Wild stuff. I can't believe those saints would dive into this scandalous story.

Will Stephen A. Smith be OK? Will host Shae Cornette be able to sleep tonight?

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looking before an NFL game at AT&T Stadium.

Stephen A. Smith falsely claimed the Warriors haven't made the playoffs since 2022, but Golden State reached the second round in both 2023 and 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

I don't know. Thoughts and prayers to the World Wide Leader. They had to finally cover the BIGGEST STORY IN THE NFL FROM THE PAST MONTH! God forbid.

Before we dive in, here's the clip from this morning's show, which aired mere hours after Vrabel announced he would be skipping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for some self-help:

Is First Take serious with this?

My God. What world am I living in here? Really? First Take is really above covering the Vrabel-Russini drama?

Since when?

This is the same show that features Mad Dog Russo screaming like a maniac into the camera every week, right?

The same one where Stephen A. wears a cowboy hat on set 14 times a season just to piss off Dallas fans?

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The same one where Cam Newton had some weird, fake drama with Drake Maye all of last season?

ESPN analyst Cam Newton seated on the set of First Take in San Francisco

ESPN analyst Cam Newton appears on the set of "First Take" in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2026. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Get outta here! And now, they're just disgusted because they have to address an NFL coach leaving his team during the draft to seek therapy because he was caught canoodling with a reporter? THAT's where First Take draws the line?

LEBRON JAMES BLASTS ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH AMID FEUD: 'MISSED THE WHOLE POINT'

"Why can't you be away on Monday? Why does this have to become my business? I don't want this to be my business. I didn't want any of this to be my business, quite frankly."

So sorry, Shae, that Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini inconvenienced your perfect little show. Sorry they interrupted the constant LeBron/Cowboys talk. Sorry Mike didn't hold off on the therapy until Monday so you could avoid talking about it on your show.

The show, by the way, where you get PAID to talk about the biggest sports topics of the day.

Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Cam Newton standing at CFP Fan Central

The hosts of ESPN First Take, Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Cam Newton, appear at the College Football Playoff Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

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Hilarious. It's just amazing.

ESPN never disappoints.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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