"First Take" host acts disgusted when she has to cover Vrabel-Russini drama

Brace yourselves. Go ahead and take a seat for this, and then take a deep breath. You ready?

ESPN's holier-than-thou debate show, 'First Take,' was forced to discuss the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini news this morning. I know. Wild stuff. I can't believe those saints would dive into this scandalous story.

Will Stephen A. Smith be OK? Will host Shae Cornette be able to sleep tonight?

I don't know. Thoughts and prayers to the World Wide Leader. They had to finally cover the BIGGEST STORY IN THE NFL FROM THE PAST MONTH! God forbid.

Before we dive in, here's the clip from this morning's show, which aired mere hours after Vrabel announced he would be skipping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for some self-help:

Is First Take serious with this?

My God. What world am I living in here? Really? First Take is really above covering the Vrabel-Russini drama?

Since when?

This is the same show that features Mad Dog Russo screaming like a maniac into the camera every week, right?

The same one where Stephen A. wears a cowboy hat on set 14 times a season just to piss off Dallas fans?

STEPHEN A SMITH, SHANNON SHARPE UNLOAD ON ESPN COLLEAGUES AFTER COMMENTS MADE ABOUT ‘FIRST TAKE’

The same one where Cam Newton had some weird, fake drama with Drake Maye all of last season?

Get outta here! And now, they're just disgusted because they have to address an NFL coach leaving his team during the draft to seek therapy because he was caught canoodling with a reporter? THAT's where First Take draws the line?

LEBRON JAMES BLASTS ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH AMID FEUD: 'MISSED THE WHOLE POINT'

"Why can't you be away on Monday? Why does this have to become my business? I don't want this to be my business. I didn't want any of this to be my business, quite frankly."

So sorry, Shae, that Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini inconvenienced your perfect little show. Sorry they interrupted the constant LeBron/Cowboys talk. Sorry Mike didn't hold off on the therapy until Monday so you could avoid talking about it on your show.

The show, by the way, where you get PAID to talk about the biggest sports topics of the day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hilarious. It's just amazing.

ESPN never disappoints.