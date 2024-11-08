Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo reveals shtick that 'p---ed off' ESPN executives and got him 'in trouble'

Even some of the most legendary media personalities aren't perfect.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has had a weekly spot on ESPN's "First Take" since February 2022, but one of his more recent appearances landed him in some hot water with his bosses.

Last week, Russo said he "took a gummy" before Stephen A. Smith spoke about "Yankee nonsense" of the World Series. Russo admitted that he had been "flying."

But he namedropped another ESPN employee, which apparently crossed a line.

"I said ‘let me go gobble one,’ and I went back with [Jessica] Mendoza and I took a gummy," Russo said.

Russo mentioned throughout the episode that Mendoza, in fact, had not ingested a gummy - Russo immediately said that Mendoza simply "saw it."

During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Russo said the shtick "p---ed off" ESPN executives.

"It’s not accurate, and I got in trouble for that," Russo admitted. "Because I put Jessica Mendoza in the mix and I shouldn’t have done that. . . . I indicated that she was in the mix. And that wasn’t the right thing to do. So, I’ll take the hit for that."

The podcast host, Jimmy Traina, asked Russo whether Mendoza had gotten "p---ed off," and he replied, "ESPN did." It's also possible that Mendoza may not be happy, either.

"She flew to Oregon right after, I have not heard from her," Russo said. "But ESPN did . . . what are you gonna do? You can’t please everybody."

It isn't the first time Russo turned heads with a "First Take" appearance. Last year, on the 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, he said the historic event was "not a solo deal."

"If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself, they’re taking gummies with me," he said.

