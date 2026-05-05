Dwayne Johnson at the Met Gala: 'The most masculine men' wear skirts

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night, raising eyebrows with a skirt over his pants and making a bold declaration about his outfit.

The WWE legend rocked a multi-million dollar watch around his left wrist as well for the star-studded affair at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. But it was the skirt that had everyone talking.

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The "Moana 2" star talked about his outfit with reporters and explained talking to fashion designer Thom Browne’s team about wearing the skirt.

"I was like, look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts," he said. "The most masculine men, not that I’m one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts."

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A lavalava is a traditional article of clothing that is usually worn by Polynesians or other Oceanic culture. Men are seen wearing the cloth as part of school attire, business wear and for police uniforms in some countries.

Johnson is a busy man in Hollywood, aside from his duties as a board member of TKO Group Holdings – the parent company of WWE. He was the leading man in "The Smashing Machine," which received critical acclaim but only received an Oscars nomination for best makeup and hairstyling. Emily Blunt was a Golden Globe nominee for best supporting actress.

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He’s set to appear in "Jumanji: Open World" later this year and "Fast Forever" in 2028.