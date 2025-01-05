The Rock teases WWE return as iconic 'Monday Night Raw' set for Netflix debut

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared to answer the one question pro wrestling fans have asked in the weeks leading up to WWE’s "Monday Night Raw" debut on Netflix.

Johnson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Sunday that he will be at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as WWE embarks on a new chapter in its history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Until then, I’ll come back home to @wwe tomorrow night as we make history on @netflix and begin a new and exciting era," he wrote.

"Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way."

Johnson has been seen sparingly on WWE programming since he interfered in WrestleMania 41 Night’s 2 main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Rhodes finally captured the Undisputed WWE Championship that night, ending Reigns’ historic reign as champion.

WWE STAR CM PUNK RIPS BEARS' LEADERSHIP AMID TEAM'S DISAPPOINTING SEASON

Johnson appeared on "Monday Night Raw" the next night to confront Rhodes one last time before he took a hiatus. Johnson then appeared at Bad Blood after Rhodes and Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag-team match.

He didn’t say anything but the return was electric. The appearance at the premium live event also sparked ideas about how Johnson could make an impact in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The obvious answer would be a match between him and Reigns but there’s still a lot that has to happen to get there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Monday night’s episode will also mark the return of John Cena and his start of a farewell tour.