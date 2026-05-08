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The Carolina Hurricanes may never lose a playoff game again, and they have one team to thank

Florida went from postseason locks in January to lottery hopefuls, removing Carolina's biggest conference finals nemesis

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Matthew Tkachuk addresses what’s better — winning Olympic gold or the Stanley Cup? Video

Matthew Tkachuk addresses what’s better — winning Olympic gold or the Stanley Cup?

Fox News host Sean Hannity previews his conversation with Olympic gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk airing on the next episode of ‘Hang Out with Sean Hannity.'

The Carolina Hurricanes have more than lived up to their namesake so far this postseason.

They have looked like a Category 5 natural disaster for teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, sweeping the Ottawa Senators (with some help from the Hockey Gods thanks to a terrible hype song) and looking to do much of the same against the upstart Philadelphia Flyers to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four seasons.

This isn't anything new for the Canes, either.

In the past four postseasons including this year, Carolina is 30-10 in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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Lenovo Center ice

The beer skates will be a hot ticket item at the Lenovo Center this postseason. (Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In other words, if you're a betting man, you might as well put a reminder in your calendar every April to throw some money down on the Hurricanes to make the Eastern Conference Finals; they are that automatic.

The problem is what happens once they get there.

You may have noticed I included their record in the first two rounds while conveniently omitting their results from the subsequent series.

That's because the Hurricanes are 1-8 in their last two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But things are changing this year, I can almost guarantee it.

Carolina Hurricanes fans

Carolina Hurricanes fans are going to be able to get quite the souvenir beer cup during their second-round series with the Philadelphia Flyers. (Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I think the Carolina Hurricanes are about to win their first Prince of Wales Trophy since 2006 and make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and it's all because one team didn't live up to the hype placed upon them this season.

That 1-8 record is against one franchise: the Florida Panthers.

And this postseason, the back-to-back defending champs are watching the playoffs like the rest of us commoners: from the couch.

Thanks to a bevy of injuries to their star players as well as the fatigue of having to play meaningful hockey well into the month of June three seasons in a row, the Cats went from postseason locks as recently as January to NHL Draft lottery hopefuls in the span of four months.

And no one is benefiting from that more than the Hurricanes.

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I really don't see either of the two teams on the other side of the bracket giving this Carolina team much trouble.

The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens are fun stories, but this Hurricanes team is built to play gritty postseason hockey and have the battle scars teams need to make deep playoff runs.

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Jordan Staal and Brady Tkachuk fighting during a hockey game at Lenovo Center

Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators fight during the first period of Game One in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 18, 2026. (Josh Lavallee/NHLI/Getty Images)

Once they get to the Finals, that's a different story, but I'm sure at this point, Canes fans are just happy to get that Eastern Conference monkey off their backs.

Congrats on the Stanley Cup Finals appearance in advance, Carolina! Just don't blow this golden opportunity.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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