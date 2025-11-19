Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida Panthers

Panthers' bid for third straight title takes another hit after player burns himself in 'barbecuing mishap'

The Panthers have been hit with numerous injuries this season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Panthers' quest to become the first professional organization to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s has not gotten off to a hot start.

Sasha Barkov might miss the entire season after tearing his ACL just before the season started, and Matthew Tkachuk remains on injured reserve to treat the groin injury he suffered way back during the 4 Nations tournament.

Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jonah Gadjovich have all missed time due to injury, and forward Eetu Luostarinen will be joining them after an unforeseeable injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Eetu Luosarinen

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen moves the puck against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

The Panthers said Luostarinen suffered burns in a "barbecuing mishap," and there is no timetable for his return.

"I'm going to list him as week to week because we don't have a lot of experience with this and some of this is when he comes back and feels comfortable with the equipment on," head coach Paul Maurice said on Wednesday. "He wasn't in the hospital overnight. He did get seen by doctors in that vein."

Barkov, Kulikov, Gadjovich and Nosek all still have months to go in their recoveries; Tkachuk may start skating by the end of this month and could make his season debut sometime in December.

Eetu Luostarinen skating

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen during the first period against the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

ISLANDERS COACH CONFRONTS STARS PLAYER WITH VERBAL ATTACK AFTER EJECTION FOR CONTROVERSIAL BOARDING HIT

Forward Cole Schwindt, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers last month to help with their injury problems, is now on the injury list himself. Schwindt will need surgery in the coming days to repair a broken arm, and the Panthers expect that he'll miss two to three months.

The "barbecuing mishap" comes roughly a week after the New Jersey Devils announced that Jack Hughes would miss around eight weeks after he reportedly cut his finger after slipping and falling on glass.

Eetu Luostarinen with Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen hoists the Stanley Cup after winning Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jim Rassol/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida has made it to three Cup Finals in a row, but they currently sit in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 19 points (10-8-1). The last NHL team to three-peat was the New York Islanders, when they won four straight to begin the 1980s.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue