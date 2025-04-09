Bryson DeChambeau explains why he hit nearly 400 golf balls on Augusta range after Masters practice round

The mad scientist of golf is back at it again.

After his electrifying victory at the U.S. Open last year, Bryson DeChambeau is among the players to watch at Augusta National this week.

And, in true DeChambeau fashion, he's making sure everything is perfect.

DeChambeau played the back nine at Augusta National Tuesday, but roughly 48 hours before his tee time, he said he felt like his game was not where it needed to be.

So, he went to the range and hit some balls. And then some more.

He mashed 393 balls to be exact.

"Just felt like I wasn't all the way there with my iron game and felt like I needed to be a bit more precise," DeChambeau said Wednesday. "Came out here and hit some golf balls, hit however many I hit — it was a lot — and got some stuff dialed in and figured out so that's what makes me comfortable. Once I get that certain feel, play that draw, it's what makes me comfortable."

The right-to-left is necessary for any golfer to win a green jacket, and perhaps the two-time U.S. Open champ's comments about the course being a par 67 still loom in his head.

DeChambeau was right in the mix last year, even sharing the lead through 36 holes. But he was unable to recover after a third-round 75 that saw him four shots behind the eventual champion, Scottie Scheffler. He wound up finishing tied for sixth at 2-under, nine strokes behind Scheffler.

Overall, it was a nice bounce back for DeChambeau, who had missed his last two cuts at the Masters and had never finished inside the top 20.

