Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV Golf Singapore event, surviving bunker fall and agonizing playoff

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Bryson DeChambeau bounced back from an embarrassing moment in the sand trap and a tense playoff hole to win LIV Singapore on Sunday – the fourth title in the Saudi-backed series of his career.

DeChambeau suffered the mistake in the third round. He was on hole No. 5 when he hit his ball from the rough, tripped and fell into the bunker all with giant insects flying around him. Unfortunately, his shot landed in a separate bunker on the other side of the course.

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He managed to record a bogey at the hole on his way to a third round 72.

DeChambeau bounced back in the fourth round, shooting a 66 and narrowly defeating Richard T. Lee in a playoff for the win. Lee missed a two-foot putt on his fifth shot that would have sent the tournament into a second playoff round.

It’s the first title for DeChambeau this season. He last won at LIV Golf Korea in May, defeating Charles Howell III by two strokes. He also has wins at LIV Golf Chicago and LIV Golf Greenbrier. It’s also his first victory in a 72-hole tournament since he won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.

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Lee was attempting to be the first wild card golfer, one who is not affiliated with a team, to win the singles competition. But his putt went left and spun around the cup.

"It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard," Lee said. "I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit."

DeChambeau said it reminded him of John Daly narrowly missing out on defeating Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships playoff in 2005.

"To actually see that happen in front of you, for you to be the positive receiving side of it, it’s just a weird feeling," DeChambeau said. "But it's a win and something I’ll appreciate for the rest of my life. Even if I lost today, I was still looking pretty good at my game. I was excited the way I was striking it coming in the last couple days."

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DeChambeau is second in the LIV Golf standings behind Jon Rahm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.