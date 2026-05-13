'Obsession' Review: An innocent wish turns into a nightmare in a horror flick from talented up-and-comers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Have you ever had a mad crush on someone who didn't have feelings for you in return? Did you ever wish they loved you back?

Well, if "Obsession" teaches you anything, it's to be careful what you wish for.

The latest outing from the prolific horror production company BlumHouse follows Bear (Michael Johnston), who is absolutely smitten by longtime childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette), both of whom work at a music store with their two friends Ian (Cooper Tomlinson) and Sarah (Megan Lawless). Despite his best efforts, Bear is too timid to tell her how he feels.

‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2’ REVIEW: MERYL STREEP, ANNE HATHAWAY RETURN FOR A CHIC BUT BLAND SEQUEL

Stopping in a mystic shop to buy Nikki a replacement crystal necklace she lost, Bear stumbles upon a novelty toy called the "One Wish Willow." For just $6.99, one wish will be granted by breaking a piece of a painted willow in half.

Initially buying it for her, Bear ultimately uses it himself.

"I wish Nikki Freeman loved me more than anyone in the entire world," Bear said before snapping the willow in two.

Bear gets immediate results — and perhaps gets more than what he bargained for.

‘THE SHEEP DETECTIVES’ REVIEW: HUGH JACKMAN LEADS ALL-STAR CAST IN DELIGHTFUL WHODUNIT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Nikki's newfound affection for Bear is welcomed like luring him into bed and making breakfast in the morning, but Bear can't help but notice her strange behavior ranging from staring at him while he's sleeping to sudden freak-outs. Don't even get Bear started on what she does to his poor cat Sandy...

"Obsession" doesn't have the luxury of relying on A-listers to catch the attention of moviegoers (unless you count Andy Richter, who plays the music store manager), so it must rely on raw talent, which it has plenty. Johnston does a commendable job as the emotionally distraught Bear, but Navarrette is the real breakout star, delivering a beautifully deranged performance that rivals Kathy Bates in "Misery." The way she can swing from absolute glee to pure agony, from nurturing to sociopathic on a whim is remarkable. Navarrette is certainly someone to keep an eye on.

Writer/director Curry Barker, making his feature debut, does an effective job at setting an eerie tone that gives a welcoming 80s/90s throwback vibe. His visual strength ironically shines with the low-key lighting that obscures the face of the seemingly-possessed Nikki, with only her big eyes being discernible in the shadows, which brilliantly adds to the creepiness. Barker also is able to balance sheer dread with a twisted sense of humor.

‘MICHAEL’ REVIEW: A HOLLOW INFOMERCIAL PACKAGED AS A BIOPIC OF THE KING OF POP

The Verdict

Resembling a fairy tale from hell, "Obsession" is a solid kickoff to summer movies for horror fans. But more importantly, it's a great launching pad for Barker as a filmmaker as well as for up-and-coming actors Navarrette and Johnston.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"Obsession" is rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, pervasive language, and brief graphic nudity. Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes. In theaters now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP