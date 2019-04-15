Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre divorcing after more than 20 years together

Comedian Andy Richter and actress and writer Sarah Thyre have separated after more than 20 years together and plan to divorce, he announced.

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” Richter tweeted Saturday. “We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership.”

“The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me," he wrote in a followup tweet. "I feel very loved. Thank you."

"Strangers With Candy" star Thyre wrote in a tweet of her own, "After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce. We’ve shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together. Thanks to our friends and family for their support. Looking forward to the next chapter..."

Richter, 52, and Thyre, 50, first met in 1991. They married in in 1994.

They share son William, 18, and daughter Mercy, 12.