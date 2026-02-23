JILLIAN MICHAELS: Our hockey heroes just gave America the miracle we needed most

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We just witnessed something rare and beautiful at the Winter Olympics: Team USA winning gold in both men’s and women’s hockey — back-to-back, overtime thrillers over Canada, the fiercest rival in the sport. The women set the tone with a 2-1 OT victory, and then the men did the impossible. Their first Olympic gold in 46 years, clinched on an overtime goal by Jack Hughes, despite playing through a brutal high stick that knocked out several of his teeth.

In the locker room afterward, Hughes didn’t talk about politics. He talked about love of country, about his teammates, about American hockey with the kind of authenticity the moment deserved. "This is all about our country right now. I love the USA," Hughes said. Chills.

For years now, high-profile athletes have been pressured into speaking on behalf of causes — to take the stage as proxies for political movements many aren’t even aware of, much less understand. We’ve lived through endless cycles of controversy over a knee, an anthem, or an opinion on a policy issue most of them weren’t asked about until the pundit class made it a litmus test. Careers have been saddled with expectations to publicly confess national "sins," to don a badge of shame for living in a country that, objectively, remains exceptional in human history.

Yet here we are watching our hockey teams, men and women alike, who didn’t cave to pressure, didn’t posture and preen. They competed. They battled. They represented the United States proudly — without apology.

That’s refreshing.

Yes, America is not perfect. No nation ever is. We have real debates to be had about policy and leadership. We have legitimate differences of opinion about how to steer our ship going forward. But unity, real organic unity, comes from shared experiences that transcend ideological divides. Rarely does something bind a country quite like sporting triumphs on the world stage.

Sports don’t care about your party registration. They don't care if you’re from California or Kentucky or New York. You’re either on the ice, in the arena, on the field giving everything you have, or you’re watching, cheering, and roaring for one flag.

This is why moments like this matter.

Because they remind us of something too many pundits and performative activists have forgotten: most Americans don’t wake up every day thinking about how to hate their own country. Most of us wake up hopeful — grateful for the freedoms we enjoy, proud of what we can achieve, and ready to cheer on fellow citizens who give it their all.

And give it their all they did.

Hughes’s goal was the storybook ending. Assisted by Zach Werenski and backed by 41 saves from goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Team USA’s men finished the tournament undefeated, ending a nearly half-century gold drought on the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.

The women’s gold was no consolation prize, it was a statement. Another 2-1 overtime win against Canada, a testament to grit, skill, and composure. Together, these teams showed what American hockey looks like and is a reflection of Americans as a whole: relentless, fearless, united.

And then there was the moment after the wins: an honest, joyful phone call with President Donald Trump, celebrating their accomplishment. It wasn’t posturing. It wasn’t a photo op. Just pride, shared between the leader of the nation and the athletes who made every American feel a little prouder today.

In a time when headlines profit from division, when the loudest voices tell us we must be ashamed of our own country simply for existing, these hockey victories remind us of something simple and potent:

We are a free people. A resilient people. A people who rise to the occasion when the world watches.

And when we win, we win as one nation.

So let’s savor this. Let’s be proud of these teams! The women who paved the way, and the men who finally brought home gold after decades. Let’s celebrate the toughness, the character, the patriotism in locker rooms, on the ice, and in the hearts of millions of Americans watching back home.

In the end, that’s what the Olympics should be about: the best of sport and the best of a nation coming together on the world stage — not to divide us, but to remind us who we are.

What could be more worth cheering for.