My walk across America proves we're not nearly as divided as DC claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Day after day on this Walk Across America, the blisters on my feet remind me of the cost, but the conversations I’ve had along the way healed something far deeper. I’ve stopped to talk to strangers on corners, at bus stops, at roadside diners and McDonald’s, and in many other places. Most of us would call these people ordinary, but that wouldn’t be true, for each one of them was unique in his or her own way. They are the salt of the earth who make the world run.

Not one of them asked about party lines, protests, or the latest squabble on social media. They all talked about where they were headed, their jobs, their kids’ futures, the price of feed, church, football games, and how to help others or keep kids off the wrong path. They spoke with passion, and they saw themselves as part of the community. They had a role. They felt important.

A retired teacher shared how she tutors kids after school for free — she considers her pension a blessing and sees this as her way to give back. I was talking with a man whose truck had broken down when a mechanic stopped and offered to fix the stranger’s truck. I even spoke with a teen pushing his lawnmower down the street to mow a senior citizen’s lawn for free. All of these conversations did wonders for my soul.

They also led me to realize that America isn’t as divided as the headlines scream. What unites us isn’t manufactured in Washington, D.C. or amplified on screens. It’s forged in the quiet acres of faith, family and neighborly love. In fact, I would argue that those in the spotlight treat one another more harshly than the people on the streets.

I’ve seen Black and White believers link arms in prayer. I’ve seen couples of all shades and married to people of different shades. I’ve seen conservatives and liberals who refuse to surrender their friendships to fleeting politics. I’ve seen people organize work and sports around the fairest and most worthy principle of all: merit. And I’ve seen losers and winners hug, both going home to work on what needs improvement.

Psalm 133 declares, "How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!" It is like precious oil poured on the head, running down to bring blessing. Ephesians 4 urges us to "make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace." We cannot force unity through laws or shame. It must come organically, rooted in shared faith and purpose.

Back on Chicago’s South Side, I’ve seen what division breeds: suspicion, silos, violence. The cause is bad faith and policies that foster dependency. How can you be all you can be when you place your life, or part of it, in the hands of another — especially the cold, faceless government?

MY WALK ACROSS AMERICA IS A LESSON IN GRATITUDE AND GIVING THANKS

This walk shows a far better reality. In diners, churches and front yards across these states, people are hungry for real connection — not performative activism, but authentic fellowship that says, "Your struggle is mine, and we’ll rise together through hard work, prayer and accountability to God."

This isn’t naive optimism. I’m seeing it with my own eyes. I feel like I’m back in my hometown of Kenton, Tennessee, where life was always like this — and I loved it. I miss it so much, yet it warms my heart to know it is still alive in many parts of America. I’ve met former gang members mentoring youth, business owners hiring the overlooked and pastors crossing town lines to collaborate. They’re not waiting for permission or programs. They’re living out the merit-based, faith-driven life that built this nation. And when they do, barriers fall.

As I head toward my distant goal of Los Angeles on my walk across America, I’m carrying this truth forward. Unity isn’t achieved by erasing differences. It’s achieved by elevating what matters most — God, family and the creation of opportunity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

My million steps aren’t just to fund a building on the South Side of Chicago. They’re to remind America — and to remind myself most of all — that we can still come together around these timeless values.

This walk has filled my soul with happiness and faith. What I have seen is beauty -- American beauty. You know what I say is true. You know it still exists.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

We may not walk together but walk with me in spirit and be part of the greatness of this nation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM PASTOR COREY BROOKS