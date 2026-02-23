America has a very expensive promises problem — and the bill is coming due

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every four years, Americans fall in love with a fantasy. A new president will change the federal deficit.

Republicans promise growth will outrun the debt.

Democrats promise taxes on the rich will fix it.

And the U.S. Debt Clock keeps spinning like a Vegas slot machine that only pays out in red ink.

As of 2026, the United States owes roughly $38.5 trillion and it’s climbing about $8 billion per day. The net interest payments on the debt officially exceed our annual defense budget.

We’re not arguing politics anymore. We’re arguing arithmetic.

The Trump Plan: Growth + Tariffs + Tax Cuts

Let’s be fair: Trump’s economic philosophy has been consistent since he started campaigning.

Extend tax cuts — no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security.

Add tariff revenue — now a political and legal battle.

Shrink bureaucracy — started with DOGE.

Grow GDP faster than spending — up only 1.4% last quarter.

That worked sort of well when debt was $20 trillion lower and interest rates were near zero.

But today’s numbers are very different.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates current policy paths keep deficits near $2 trillion annually and push debt to about 120% of GDP within a decade.

Here’s the translation. Even if the economy hums at an insane rate of GDP growth, the government is still spending dramatically more than it collects. Why is it that nobody really understands revenue and expenses in Washington, D.C. and that 85% of our revenue comes from the two buckets of personal income tax and payroll tax?

The Real Problem Isn’t Taxes or Tariffs. Here’s the 60-second explainer.

It’s interest. Lots and lots of interest. Interest on the debt alone is projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2026 and now roughly 14% of federal spending.

That means before we fund:

Defense

Social Security

Medicare

Infrastructure

Our Veterans

It’s like playing credit card roulette and the interest just keeps compounding with no end in sight. No State of the Union message Republican or Democrat can outgrow a compounding interest bill this large.

Politicians Don’t Like To Campaign On Math

Last fiscal year:

Government spent: $7.01 trillion

Government collected: $5.23 trillion

Annual deficit: $1.78 trillion

To erase the deficit overnight, you would need one of the following:

• Raise taxes roughly 35% (think about top tax rates going from 37% to 50%) and remember almost half the people in America don’t pay federal taxes whatsoever. • Cut benefits massively, which really means one of the big three: Medicare, Social Security, or Defense. • Or grow the economy at wartime levels for a decade.

Do any of those sound realistic to you?

Why Trump Unfortunately Can’t Fix It (And Neither Can Anyone Else Alone)

Even Trump’s policies which add tariff revenue are projected to still increase deficits over time because tax cuts reduce revenue faster than tariffs raise it.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth we all need to face. America does have policy problems, but more importantly, America has a promises problem. Nobody wants to sacrifice anything, and when you are in debt something has to be sacrificed to get out of debt.

The Real State Of The Union

The federal debt isn’t going to be eliminated.

It will be inflated away, written off, monetized, or slowly eroded by negative real interest rates because, mathematically, a $38.5 trillion balance sheet cannot be balanced with incremental policy tweaks. The U.S. doesn’t default. It dilutes.

Presidents don’t control the deficit anymore. Trump can change tax policy. He already did it. Congress can try to change spending. But they rarely agree. But reality is reality. Changing this quickly is like turning the Queen Elizabeth around in a bathtub.

Unless America changes expectations or sacrifices are made on both sides of the aisle, the debt clock keeps running no matter whose name is on the Oval Office door. The debate in Washington is ideological. The risk to all of us is our standing to wear the crown of being the world’s currency.