DAVID MARCUS: Delusional Dems ' dancing pet frogs are Antifa thugs

As President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday, many Congressional Democrats skipped it to attend a Robert DeNiro-headlined counter program called the "State of the Swamp." One group celebrated there, the "Portland Frog Brigade," are quite literally Antifa thugs in cutesy clothing.

By now, you have probably seen these big inflatable frogs, if not from clips of Tuesday’s braindead anti-Trump bash, then from protests at ICE facilities, first in Portland, then Chicago, Minneapolis, and across the country.

If you watch the news coverage about these supposedly amiable amphibians, even in most conservative outlets, they are treated as goofy, but harmless, activists playing dress up, not as the dangerous thugs they are. And that is the whole point: It's not a costume, it's a tactical uniform.

The standard-issue inflatable frog costume serves two key purposes: First, it hides the identity of the agitator. Second, and more importantly, it makes the agitator appear to be the exact opposite of a physical threat.

How do I know all this about the frog brigade? Well, I witnessed the whole thing begin in Portland last October, and even had a brief scuffle with one of the Antifa leaders who popularized the demented trend.

Here is how I described Portland Antifa agitators including the original frogman, harassing and trapping a pro-Trump woman in her car at the Immigration Customs and Enforcement facility there:

"Her car was completely surrounded by masked Antifa losers, including one in a giant frog costume. Women screeched at her as the soy-boy miscreants berated her in belittling terms. It was clear the three police officers standing by were going to do nothing despite her car being repeatedly kicked, so I made my way through to her, tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘You should probably go.’ Helena replied, slightly panicked, ‘I want to, but they won’t let me.’ I looked up at her captors and said firmly, ‘She wants to leave; let her leave,’ and, of all people, it was the frogman who shouted, ‘Let her leave,’ as I helped her back up without hitting anyone."

According to intrepid reporter Andy Ngo, who knows more about Antifa than Vin Scully knew about the LA Dodgers, the man credited with starting the frog suit ploy is a known agitator who was arrested in January protesting the arrest of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members in Portland.

By then, the frog suit had taken off, like a biblical plague. The frogs were suddenly everywhere, but why?

What Antifa and its allies realized was that the childish absurdity of the costume makes anyone claiming that those wearing them are some sort of serious threat look ridiculous. Even just writing this column feels that way, but in this case, the truth is very important.

In addition to the multiple Antifa frogs being praised at the Democrat shindig, there was a man in giraffe outfit doing slam poetry, proudly proclaiming that he had been detained in ICE facilities three times for his agitating, and to cheers, no less.

Again, the cute Sesame Street-style furry costume is meant to make claims that this lunatic is a dangerous criminal seem nonsensical, even when he openly admits to being arrested trying to protect foreign gangbangers from deportation.

It is possible that many Democratic elected officials really did not know these frog people are Antifa, though Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Maxine Dexter, both Democrats from Oregon, certainly should, since their constituents started it all.

Let’s not forget that it was just a few short years ago that Democrats told us Antifa doesn’t even exist. In fact, Rep. Gerry Nadler D-N.Y. called the group a "myth" and Biden FBI Director Christopher Wray called it an "ideology," not an organization. My, how times have changed.

Last month, The Nation magazine, which knows a thing or two about the Left, ran an article with the headline, "Liberals Think Antifa Isn’t Real. But It Is—and It Knows How to Win."

Now that the Trump administration has labeled Antifa a terrorist organization and The Nation has declared it a forceful faction in the progressive fight, the cowardly communists have begun to shed their menacing black blac gear for goofy animal costumes.

But make no mistake, at night, in the shadows, the costumes come off and the thugs with gasmasks and sticks show up to menace our federal agents.

This is what the clueless and myopic politicians and celebrities were celebrating at their counter program on Tuesday. They will support literally anything that opposes Trump, even grown men in frog costumes who accost women in so-called political protests.

So the next time you see one of those frogs, don’t be fooled. Don’t be taken in by the absurd charade. Just know these are anti-American thugs who regularly employ violence in their attempt to take down the United States of America, as Democrats cheer them on.