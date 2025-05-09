Expand / Collapse search
Army medic speaks out after being honored for saving 14-year-old girl's life: 'Call of duty'

Lieberman is an Army medic, assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Off-duty soldier saves 14-year-old girl's life in shooting, receives award Video

Off-duty soldier saves 14-year-old girl's life in shooting, receives award

Army Sgt. Brian Lieberman, 22, spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident that earned him the Soldier's Medal, the highest award for heroism not involving actual conflict with an enemy.

Army Sgt. Brian Lieberman, 22, said he was "just doing his job" when he saved the life of a 14-year-old girl in the middle of a shooting at his apartment complex. But the United States Army believes Lieberman is an American hero, meriting the Soldier's Medal.

Lieberman, an Army medic, is assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Soldier's Medal, a prestigious award since its inception in 1926, is presented to those deemed heroic through "clearly recognizable personal hazard or danger and the voluntary risk of life." 

It is not enough to simply have been a "good Samaritan" or to save a life. Rather, a recipient must act without hesitation to put his or her own life on the line.

Sgt Brian Lieberman, Army

Sgt. Brian Lieberman, 22, sat down with Fox News Digital to recount how he won the prestigious Soldier's Medal for heroism during a June 5, 2023 shooting at his apartment complex in North Carolina. The Soldier's Medal has existed since 1926 and is the highest award for heroism against a non-enemy combatant on American soil. (Fox News Digital)

On June 5, 2023, a gunman attacked the Carrington Place apartment complex in North Carolina, shooting a teenage girl in the back. Army training instincts kicked in, and Lieberman rushed into the line of fire.

"I looked out my window with my roommate and we heard people screaming and saw people running around by my complex pool, at which point I grabbed my weapon and ran out my front door while my roommate dialed 911," Lieberman said to Fox News Digital.

"As I got downstairs, I approached a group of people and I threw my hands up and stated that I am an army medic and they pointed to an individual that was lying in the street. I was only able to locate a single gunshot wound to her lower back."

Sgt Brian Lieberman receiving Soldier's Medal

Sgt. Brian Lieberman receiving his Solider's Medal for heroic acts of bravery against a non-combatant on American soil on Tuesday, May 6 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Soldier's Medal is one of the Army's highest honors given exclusively for heroism which endangers one's life. (DVIDS)

After discovering the wound, Lieberman began using his combat medic expertise to treat the victim, including using grocery bags as a makeshift seal. At that point, the gunman returned.

"The shooter's vehicle drove past us again, and my roommate yelled at me to get down. I threw myself over the girl while the shooters drove by [and] shot at us again, and then that was when I pulled my weapon out to return fire into the suspect's vehicle."

Lieberman then continued seeing to the young victim's wounds until medical personnel arrived on-scene.

The 22-year-old sergeant was awarded the Solider's Medal on Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for his heroism and selflessness that day.

Army's Soldier's Medal is seen on a uniform

A close-up of a Soldier's Medal pinned to a United States Army uniform. Sgt. Brian Lieberman received this medal for his heroic act of bravery on June 5, 2023. (SGT Daniel Mariscal / DVIDS )

But Lieberman's humble, sacrificial nature didn't start in the Army. For him, he thanks his upbringing for his call to service.

"It all started at home," said Lieberman. "My mom is currently still a nurse and has been for well over 30 years now and my father was a paramedic and a police officer for [a] combined 30 years as well… I just grew up seeing my parents always go above and beyond, always stop[ping] to help someone in need, no matter where they were, what we were doing."

An Army citation reads, "Specialist Lieberman’s bravery and willingness to risk his life to protect others is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, the 82d Airborne Division, and the United States Army."

In truly humble fashion, Lieberman credits others for his brave actions that day. 

"I would have not gotten this award if it wasn't for my roommate in that scenario… But if it wasn't for him that day, I would not be in the situation that I am in now," said Lieberman. "I feel like he didn't get much recognition that he deserves and I feel like he should be sitting right here next to me in this interview and in every single interview." 

"Because he brought me my medical bag, he brought me all the rags that I used to clean up her blood… So he might not have pulled the trigger that day, but he 110% was the reason that I was so successful that day in helping that girl."

Fox News Digital's Nick Butler contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

