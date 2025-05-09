Army medic speaks out after being honored for saving 14-year-old girl's life: 'Call of duty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Army Sgt. Brian Lieberman, 22, said he was "just doing his job" when he saved the life of a 14-year-old girl in the middle of a shooting at his apartment complex. But the United States Army believes Lieberman is an American hero, meriting the Soldier's Medal.

Lieberman, an Army medic, is assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The Soldier's Medal, a prestigious award since its inception in 1926, is presented to those deemed heroic through "clearly recognizable personal hazard or danger and the voluntary risk of life."

It is not enough to simply have been a "good Samaritan" or to save a life. Rather, a recipient must act without hesitation to put his or her own life on the line.

On June 5, 2023, a gunman attacked the Carrington Place apartment complex in North Carolina, shooting a teenage girl in the back. Army training instincts kicked in, and Lieberman rushed into the line of fire.



"I looked out my window with my roommate and we heard people screaming and saw people running around by my complex pool, at which point I grabbed my weapon and ran out my front door while my roommate dialed 911," Lieberman said to Fox News Digital.



"As I got downstairs, I approached a group of people and I threw my hands up and stated that I am an army medic and they pointed to an individual that was lying in the street. I was only able to locate a single gunshot wound to her lower back."

After discovering the wound, Lieberman began using his combat medic expertise to treat the victim, including using grocery bags as a makeshift seal. At that point, the gunman returned.



"The shooter's vehicle drove past us again, and my roommate yelled at me to get down. I threw myself over the girl while the shooters drove by [and] shot at us again, and then that was when I pulled my weapon out to return fire into the suspect's vehicle."



Lieberman then continued seeing to the young victim's wounds until medical personnel arrived on-scene.



The 22-year-old sergeant was awarded the Solider's Medal on Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for his heroism and selflessness that day.

But Lieberman's humble, sacrificial nature didn't start in the Army. For him, he thanks his upbringing for his call to service.



"It all started at home," said Lieberman. "My mom is currently still a nurse and has been for well over 30 years now and my father was a paramedic and a police officer for [a] combined 30 years as well… I just grew up seeing my parents always go above and beyond, always stop[ping] to help someone in need, no matter where they were, what we were doing."

An Army citation reads, "Specialist Lieberman’s bravery and willingness to risk his life to protect others is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, the 82d Airborne Division, and the United States Army."



In truly humble fashion, Lieberman credits others for his brave actions that day.



"I would have not gotten this award if it wasn't for my roommate in that scenario… But if it wasn't for him that day, I would not be in the situation that I am in now," said Lieberman. "I feel like he didn't get much recognition that he deserves and I feel like he should be sitting right here next to me in this interview and in every single interview."



"Because he brought me my medical bag, he brought me all the rags that I used to clean up her blood… So he might not have pulled the trigger that day, but he 110% was the reason that I was so successful that day in helping that girl."



Fox News Digital's Nick Butler contributed to this report.