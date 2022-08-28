Zuckerberg should be put under oath to disclose who at 'rogue' FBI warned him about Hunter's laptop: Hilton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton said Sunday that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg should be deposed "under oath" after disclosing that the FBI warned him about Russian propaganda that led the tech giant to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

STEVE HILTON: Zuckerberg obviously needs to be put under oath to establish whether the FBI did specifically tell Facebook that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Regardless, Zuckerberg confirmed that the FBI's intervention was the reason Facebook censored the information… but the FBI knew the Biden laptop was not disinformation because it was in their possession for months.

And now we know that the FBI, the very government agency responsible for election security, was behind the censorship. Either by directly telling Facebook the laptop was Russian disinformation, or by standing by and saying nothing publicly or privately to Facebook, other tech companies and the media. The FBI knew it was wrong, and it wasn’t Russian disinformation, but they did nothing. That is election interference. That is America’s top law enforcement agency meddling in an election to protect a candidate credibly accused of corruption at the highest level with America's top global adversary, China. This is a monumental scandal.

We’ve now had nearly a decade of the FBI improperly influencing our democracy. It is clearly a rogue agency out of control, structurally politicized. When is anything going to be done about it? When will we see some accountability?

