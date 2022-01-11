Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lee Zeldin slams NYC law allowing noncitizen voting: 'May be coming to a city or state near you'

Eric Adams defends controversial law to allow noncitizens to vote

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Zeldin: An American’s vote become ‘diluted’ when non-citizens are allowed to vote Video

Zeldin: An American’s vote become ‘diluted’ when non-citizens are allowed to vote

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams defending a controversial law to allow non-citizens to vote.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday blasted New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams for defending a controversial law that allows noncitizens to vote.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS STANDS BY SUPPORT OF BILL ALLOWING 800,000 LEGAL NONCITIZENS TO VOTE: ‘IT IS IMPERATIVE’

LEE ZELDIN: One person, one vote. A principle that applies to United States citizens. If you want to vote in American elections, you need to be an American citizen. The one person, one vote right, ends up getting diluted when you allow noncitizens to vote. Now, while New York City's actions only apply towards their local municipal elections, this is something where if we don't successfully push back on now, I could see the Democratic Party trying to do more of this with other elections at other levels. And so even if you are on the other coast or anywhere in between in our country, you need to be part of this effort to fight back on what New York City is doing because it could be coming to a city, state or maybe even country near you.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Rep. Zeldin: Manhattan District Attorney Bragg is refusing to do his job Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.