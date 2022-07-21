YouTube to remove abortion ‘misinformation,’ add ‘context and information’ to related content

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

YouTube's Twitter PR account YouTubeInsider declared in a thread Thursday that it would be censoring videos that contain abortion "misinformation."

The account posted, "Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies."

WAPO OPINION LINKS ABORTION, VOTING RIGHTS AS RULINGS THAT HAVE ‘HOBBLED THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF DEMOCRACY’

YouTubeInsider said in a second tweet, "Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities. We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold."

A third and final tweeted stated, "We’re also launching an information panel that provides viewers with context and information from local and global health authorities under abortion-related videos and above relevant search results."

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America responded to the news with a statement to Fox News Digital saying, "Videos sharing instructions for dangerous self-managed abortions are deeply concerning and a threat to the health and safety of women as well as their developing child. We are glad YouTube has decided to review this type of content and hope they will take appropriate action."

The pro-life organization added further, "When it comes to public discourse on issues such as abortion that are far from settled in the minds and hearts of the American people, YouTube and other Silicon Valley giants must not position themselves as the arbiter of truth."

In 2020, Facebook, another prominent Big Tech company, reversed course after initially blocking SBA List ads claiming that then-candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supported abortion up until the moment of birth because of a fact-checker error.

YouTube's parent company, Google, infamously censored pro-life ads from Live Action in 2021 for pushing a treatment to reverse the effects of abortion pills.

Live Action President Lila Rose had announced on Twitter that "At the request of abortion activists, [Google] has just BANNED all of [Live Action]'s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date."

The screenshot Rose shared indicated that Google had censored the advertisements on the basis that they included "misleading content" and "restricted medical content."

MSNBC HOST ALI VELSHI PRAISES FOREIGN DICTATORSHIPS FOR THEIR ACCESS TO ABORTION, BASHES THE SUPREME COURT

Eleven U.S. senators responded by sending a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai condemning the search engine platform's "egregious abuse" of its "market power." The senators wrote that "While banning pro-life APR ads, Google continues to allow ads for purveyors of the deadly abortion pill mifepristone by mail, despite the fact this drug has resulted in at least 24 mothers’ tragic deaths and at least 1,042 mothers being sent to the hospital."

YouTubeInsider linked to the platform’s "Misinformation policies." The page explained that "Promoting dangerous remedies, cures, or substances" is one such violation, describing it further as "Content that promotes harmful substances, treatments, or substances that present an inherent risk of severe bodily harm or death."