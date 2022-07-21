Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

YouTube to remove abortion ‘misinformation,’ add ‘context and information’ to related content

YouTube will censor content promoting ‘unsafe abortion methods,’ 'false claims on abortion safety'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
AOC, abortion activists arrested after blocking streets outside SCOTUS Video

AOC, abortion activists arrested after blocking streets outside SCOTUS

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on the arrests of 18 abortion advocates and 17 lawmakers outside Supreme Court

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

YouTube's Twitter PR account YouTubeInsider declared in a thread Thursday that it would be censoring videos that contain abortion "misinformation."

The account posted, "Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies."

WAPO OPINION LINKS ABORTION, VOTING RIGHTS AS RULINGS THAT HAVE ‘HOBBLED THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF DEMOCRACY’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 4: Detail of the YouTube logo outside the YouTube Space studios in London, taken on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 4: Detail of the YouTube logo outside the YouTube Space studios in London, taken on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images)

YouTubeInsider said in a second tweet, "Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities. We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold."

A third and final tweeted stated, "We’re also launching an information panel that provides viewers with context and information from local and global health authorities under abortion-related videos and above relevant search results."

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America responded to the news with a statement to Fox News Digital saying, "Videos sharing instructions for dangerous self-managed abortions are deeply concerning and a threat to the health and safety of women as well as their developing child. We are glad YouTube has decided to review this type of content and hope they will take appropriate action."

The pro-life organization added further, "When it comes to public discourse on issues such as abortion that are far from settled in the minds and hearts of the American people, YouTube and other Silicon Valley giants must not position themselves as the arbiter of truth."

In 2020, Facebook, another prominent Big Tech company, reversed course after initially blocking SBA List ads claiming that then-candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supported abortion up until the moment of birth because of a fact-checker error.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

YouTube's parent company, Google, infamously censored pro-life ads from Live Action in 2021 for pushing a treatment to reverse the effects of abortion pills. 

Live Action President Lila Rose had announced on Twitter that "At the request of abortion activists, [Google] has just BANNED all of [Live Action]'s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date." 

The screenshot Rose shared indicated that Google had censored the advertisements on the basis that they included "misleading content" and "restricted medical content."

 MSNBC HOST ALI VELSHI PRAISES FOREIGN DICTATORSHIPS FOR THEIR ACCESS TO ABORTION, BASHES THE SUPREME COURT

Google offices

Google offices

Eleven U.S. senators responded by sending a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai condemning the search engine platform's "egregious abuse" of its "market power." The senators wrote that "While banning pro-life APR ads, Google continues to allow ads for purveyors of the deadly abortion pill mifepristone by mail, despite the fact this drug has resulted in at least 24 mothers’ tragic deaths and at least 1,042 mothers being sent to the hospital."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

YouTubeInsider linked to the platform’s "Misinformation policies." The page explained that "Promoting dangerous remedies, cures, or substances" is one such violation, describing it further as "Content that promotes harmful substances, treatments, or substances that present an inherent risk of severe bodily harm or death."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.