Youngkin slams Democrats' 'lack of courage' for backing candidate who texted about shooting GOP speaker

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized Democrats in his state for what he called their "lack of courage" after party leaders refused to denounce attorney general candidate Jay Jones over a text message that threatened political opponents and police officers.

"He texted that he wanted to put two bullets in our former speaker of the House's head and see his children die. And then a few cops should die as well," Youngkin said Tuesday on "America Reports."

"We have Democrat leaders across the state who are trying to pretend like he didn't really say this."

Jones, a former state delegate now running for attorney general, is on the Democratic ticket alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s November elections.

Spanberger declined to withdraw her endorsement of Jones during a debate against Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears last week.

Text messages sent by Jones in 2022 surfaced that appeared to show him fantasizing about shooting then-Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. The messages, first reported by National Review, emerged days before Spanberger’s debate with Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

In a separate 2020 incident, Jones allegedly suggested that if more police officers were killed, they would shoot fewer people, according to a former colleague who spoke to Virginia Scope.

"The reality is Abigail Spanberger, who is the Democrat candidate for governor, had three chances in a recent debate for her to say that she doesn't support Jay Jones anymore. And she refused to do it," Youngkin said.

During the debate, Spanberger condemned Jones' comments as "abhorrent" but stopped short of pulling her endorsement.

Youngkin argued that Spanberger’s refusal to distance herself from Jones could shift momentum in the governor’s race.

"I do believe this race is swinging hard," he said.

"It's so important that folks get out and vote in Virginia."