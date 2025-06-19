Young conservative women at summit declare ideology is 'empowering,' about knowing their 'God-given value'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Young women from across America attending the 2025 Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS) said that being a conservative woman means recognizing their God-given value and standing up for American principles even if they’ve become unpopular.

Fox News Digital spoke to several young women at the summit last week about the traits they believe are quintessential to being a conservative woman today.

Kelly, from Texas, told the outlet that being a conservative woman means "that we need to uphold America's values and our God-given value."

From June 13 to June 15 in Dallas, Texas, the summit hosted by Turning Point USA, featured speeches from prominent conservative leaders like TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, pro-life activist Lila Rose, and women’s rights activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

When asked what it means to be a conservative woman, Brianna from Texas told Fox it is "so empowering." Mentioning the Republican Party, she added, "And I just love everything that this party stands for and just really hits close to home for me, especially in Texas."

Zairiyah from Texas said it means "loving your country, being powerful, and not afraid to speak up."

Natasha, who traveled to the convention from Chicago, said it means "staying true to your values, never forgetting God wherever you are in the world… and being as feminine as you can possibly be."

Taryn from Los Angeles said that conservative women are "pro-economy, pro-family, pro-babies, pro-health."

Emma, a Florida native, said conservative women are "strong and resilient and also nurturing at the same time."

Several attendees stressed that being conservative is about not bending to peer pressure or to the will of the crowd.

"It means to have strong values and to stand up for what you believe in and kind of go against the curve and not fall along with the crowd," Kate, also from Florida, said.

Gabrielle, a Texas native who lives in Colorado, told Fox that being a conservative woman means "standing up for your faith and your values and just not backing down even when your whole state is against you or your whole city."

Cassie from Texas said, "To me, it just means being vocal about your values, speaking your truth – like not being afraid of what maybe the media is portraying or like what people close to you are saying."

Other young women mentioned how their Christian faith is integral to being a conservative woman.

Pennsylvania native Jacinda told Fox, "Being a conservative woman means to me probably following like the principles of the Bible and what Jesus teaches, and just a lot of things like that because I feel like they align really well."

Grace from Florida added, "Holding up values, traditional values that come from the Bible and be able to carry those throughout every aspect of life, to be able to create a foundation for yourself and your family that carries out the Lord's message."