World is 'fracturing,' 'Chinese-led bloc' taking shape during Russia-Ukraine war: Expert

The Marathon Initiative co-founder Elbridge Colby and Ret. Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack forecasted China's geopolitical future Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ELBRIDGE COLBY: I think the upshot … is that the world is probably fracturing and there definitely are big downsides. I'm sure the Chinese are livid at the Russians more for screwing up the invasion than for any moral abominations that they have certainly committed. But look, there is upside for the Chinese here. This makes the Russians a lot more pliable for them. They have a lot less leverage. And I think we're seeing the beginnings of the formation of a Chinese-led bloc. I don't think the Chinese are ready to come out of the gate yet. But you see the Saudis trading in yuan, you see the Indians continue buying Russian oil, the Chinese have made it, I think, pretty clear that they're going to continue to support the Russians. They may not want to take political heat for it. But I think in practice, both on the economic sanctions-evasion side, but even potentially in militarily relevant equipment or resources, they seem to be sticking with their man there.

…

PETER ZWACK: I think that right now … one strategic, geostrategic issue, if Russia totters or fails, then … China has lost, if you will, its major geostrategic partner as far as how they see the worldview while they have completely different things. I think they make the move on Taiwan. I think that they are exposed. Everything about their economy is vulnerable. I think it would be catastrophic for them. And but saying that — and their own population will be watching — no, this is incredibly complex and [an] incredibly dangerous period for all of us.

