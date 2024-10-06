Woman says Fox News viewer donated generator that helped save patient with 30 minutes left to live

A lifelong North Carolina resident shared an inspiring story of how she says a Fox News viewer helped save a life after watching an interview about needed supplies in a community devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Mistie Cogbill, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, joined "Cavuto Live" to discuss the overwhelming destruction caused by Hurricane Helene and how her story helped another person in need.

Cogbill discussed how grateful their community was for the outpouring of support they have been given and praised the Good Samaritan who heard her testimony.

"When I first came on to Fox, we received so much support. We received a load of generators. And this week we heard from a hospice nurse who did not leave her patient and stayed while they were trying to figure out what to do and trying to get oxygen that they needed and got a call to the church and that she didn't think that her patient would make it for the next hour," Cogbill explained.

Cogbill continued and said their prayers were answered when a Fox News viewer reached out.

"And so the donated generator was able to get there from…specifically from what some of your viewers sent to the church. And they got the generator within 30 minutes of that patient passing away. And it is just so helpful. We just want everyone to know that every little bit helps, even if it's just on the individual level," Cogbill expressed.

Cogbill also praised Bat Cave Baptist Church for its efforts to help the community.

"They are trying to take such care and caution with trying to find missing persons in the Chimney Rock and Lake Lure area. And we know that there are cracks in the system, and they are definitely going to show up during this. But we really need to know people to know that this region is strong and that we can get through this with support," Cogbill continued.

At least 224 people have lost their lives across six states, with North Carolina bearing the brunt of the devastation. As more areas are searched for the first time, hundreds more are still unaccounted for, with the death toll expected to rise.

Helene has now become the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the U.S. mainland in 55 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.