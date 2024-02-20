Woman reveals 'very psycho behavior' to land taken man: 'Take this to the grave'

A woman revealed "very psycho behavior" she engaged in order to land her crush while he was dating another girl in a video that has been viewed more than 6 million times.

"So the craziest thing that I ever did was very psycho behavior. And I'm not recommending it to anybody because it was not chill whatsoever," said Nicole (@diariesof4fatgirl).

Nicole described how she impersonated her crush's girlfriend on Tinder, and then matched with people they had gone to high school with. She believed that by doing this, people would likely clue her crush in on the alleged cheating behavior.

"I created a fake Tinder account for my crush's significant other. And I had it up for a month, and I was matching with people that went to our school. And so eventually I accumulated maybe like 10 to 15 matches," she said.

"A few of them finally reached out to my crush and was just like, ‘Hey, isn’t this your significant other? Why are they on Tinder?'

Nicole's crush eventually confided in her, asking what he should do.

"And obviously I was like, break up with them," Nicole said. "And yeah, they broke up."

Nicole and her crush then started dating a few months later, but she had never told him about how they ended up on a rendezvous.

"I never told them about that. But, you know, we broke up, but I never told them that story. And so if you're watching. ‘Hey, babe. Sorry about that,'" Nicole said.

In another video, Nicole said she would do it again. "What I did was bad, yes. But would I do it again, yes."

She then claimed her crush's ex was a "cheater."

"I didn't have proof, so I made some. I expedited the process. They were going to break up eventually."

Comments flooded in denouncing the unchaste behavior.

"Ladies, DO NOT takes notes," a comment with 62,000 likes said.

"You needed to take this to the grave," a comment with 145,000 likes said.

"You couldn't waterboard this info out of me," a comment with 82,000 likes said.

"That's low-key evil," a comment with 102,000 likes said. "That's actually evil," another comment with 138,000 likes said.

"Girl I'm actually scared of you," a comment with 113,000 likes said.

"How are you not consumed by guilt?" a comment with 49,000 likes said.

"We need to start bringing back shame because what did I just hear?" a comment with 40,000 likes said.

Nicole responded, "A win is a win."

Even Tinder's official account responded with disapproval.

"Oh that's not…" Tinder said, referring to Kelly Osbourne's gaffe on "The View."