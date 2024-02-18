Man discovers girlfriend publicly shamed him online for being 'broke': 'Really sucks'

A TikTok influencer went viral for asking the internet to solve her latest dating conundrum – that she was dating a guy with a supposedly "great personality" but who was "broke." Her question led to some pushback and her boyfriend discovering the video.

Jennifer (babyghost115) had been dating a guy for two years and wasn't sure about next steps, she said in a video that amassed over 5,400,000 views.

"I'm dating a broke guy and it really, really sucks because he has the best personality. Hands down. I have so much fun with him," she said. "I had my narcissist ex-boyfriend who made way more money than I did. And you know, that wasn't the answer. Where is the common ground?"

"I'm on here to ask, ‘What do I do?’" she asked her followers.

It turned out that her boyfriend found the video and around the same time period, the duo called it quits. They had been dating for two years.

"He saw the video. What does he think about it? He didn't really have much to say because, at the end of the day, as much as… unreasonable people want to make me out to be the bad guy. I helped [him out] a lot [financially]," she said.

Jennifer said in the original video that her boyfriend treated her when he could but is strapped for cash because he has a mortgage. Early in the relationship, she said she paid for their dates and trips. But recently, she said, she hasn't been doing as well financially so they were "sitting ducks" for four months.

"I can't afford to do things for two people. I can't even afford to do things just myself right now. So because I can't afford to do things for two, we actually don't do anything," she said.

She added that she was afraid if she continued helping him out, as soon as he got to a better position he might just choose to walk away.

Then, the comments rolled in, criticizing Jennifer for putting her boyfriend on blast.

"Imagine you stalking your girl's page and see this," a comment with 16,400 likes said.

"Why y'all love telling y'all business?" another comment with 9,400 likes said.

Following all the negative comments, Jennifer shared the full story.

It turned out that from the beginning, her man didn't really shell out serious dough on their dates.

For the first six months, "we would just chill in his house," Jennifer said. "We just spoke and just stayed at his house pretty much."

Jennifer wasn't even sure if they ate together or ordered in for the first six months, which was okay because she was "low-maintenance."

"I don't really remember what we ate the first six months. I would come over after I have already had dinner, so we would do like a late-night type of thing. And it was cool with me because I'm low maintenance," she said.

But six months of the low-maintenance lifestyle wore her thin because eventually, she wanted to go outside with her man.

"But then after six months, I did kind of want to go outside because I think the temperature changed," she said, referring to the weather.

And then after that, because her man didn't make the effort to make plans, Jennifer took the initiative.

"Because he didn't really make a move to take me out, I… [decided] to plan some stuff for us, and we're just going to go do something because I'm kind of tired of being in the house," she said.

Jennifer said she even opened her wallet to pay his bills.

"I paid his mortgage for him a few times. I paid the electricity bill a few times, and after, like, 3 or 4 months of that, he got a job again, and everything was good for him again. But he never gave me back the money."

Her boyfriend also had maxed out all his credit cards and was struggling with debt. So, whenever he did take out his credit card to pay – on some occasions she would offer to cover it. Jennifer would also cover groceries and gas bills.

"I really felt like this man just didn't know how to budget his money," she said. "He told me he had so much debt that his credit cards would maxed out. So I was right away. Like any time I saw him pull out his credit card, I'd be like, here, use mine."

"I am very giving. I'm very loyal. I will show you unconditional love. But after the time frame is up, if you're not necessarily doing better or just like making some type of effort to do better, I don't think I could stay because it was like I said, like just little things that I saw that became huge red flags," she said.

"Girl you were ROBBED," a comment with 5,170 likes said.

"He took advantage of your kindness," a comment with 3,800 likes said.

"This story just kept getting worse. So sorry you had to go through this," a comment with 4,200 likes said.

"I'd rather take the L (loss) after two years than take the L after 8 years," Jennifer said.