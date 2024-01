Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A prominent stay-at-home girlfriend (SAHG) said she used to be a raging feminist and careerist who wanted to get her "tubes tied" until she found herself in a relationship with a millionaire who provided her with a lavish lifestyle.

"It was like the feminism left my body," SAHG influencer "Nia Chi" said in an interview with Fox News Digital. Nia shared her journey from climbing the corporate ladder to credit card swiping. The videos of her luxurious life have gone viral, amassing millions of views on TikTok.

Nia is also known for sharing strongly anti-feminist views.

"You're poor because you're a feminist," she said in one of her TikTok videos. "I'd rather be dripping in diamonds than women's rights."

"People used to ask me, ‘What’s your dream job?' I never knew the answer. I realized it's because I don't dream of labor. I dream of… being a hot housewife," she said in another video on TikTok.

SAHGs like Nia have become viral trends on social media platforms popular with Gen Z, such as TikTok. The Wall Street Journal recently described the stay-at-home girlfriend trend as "having a moment" in Gen Z culture.

"A stay-at-home girlfriend (SAHG) is exactly what it sounds like. It's housewife status without the ring," Nia, who is 22-years-old, told Fox News Digital. "I just stay at home, my boyfriend works. I take care of the house. I consider myself a homemaker as well as a SAHG. And, then, eventually, when we get married and have kids, I'd be a housewife and a stay-at-home mom."

Nia met her boyfriend while she was working in marketing.

"I was still working, so I was all for… climbing the corporate ladder," she said. "My mom and my dad, they're both business owners, and I'm an only child. So those values were instilled in me from a very young age to be super independent, to have a crazy career or have a crazy business and make something huge."

But Nia's boyfriend's traditional values softened her careerist mindset.

"[SAHG critics] can't wrap their minds around the fact that [women] would go back to the 1950s and serve a man. It's really shot in a bad light [in culture], in my opinion. I feel very empowered doing it. I love it, absolutely love it," she said.

SAHG influencers on TikTok share "day in the life" videos, which draw mixed reviews. Some women comment that they wish they could leave their jobs to be a SAHG. Others say it is a meaningless life with lots of materialism and not enough long-term commitment from a man.

Nia described a day in her life as starting with "slow mornings" with some cooking and tidying around the house.

"So, no two days are the same. We don't set an alarm, so we wake up whenever. I love slow mornings. I'll usually cook breakfast and dinner. Sometimes lunch," she said. "I pretty much do all the cleaning. He's a guy and he's making all the money. Who am I to ask him to do anything around the house? I know that's very controversial. It works for us. I don't mind cleaning."

She also says the life of a SAHG can be misunderstood. Nia enjoys philanthropic passions and plans to start a nonprofit. She also has a lot of hobbies that she focuses on daily and loves to travel "often."

"It's a very relaxed and happy life," she added.

Nia described on TikTok having an agreement in place with her boyfriend that she cannot get fat (she must stay under 130 lbs), she has to cook him every meal, spend a maximum of $20K on luxury shopping per month and dress modestly.

In exchange for maintaining her looks and keeping house, Nia gets the lifestyle she dreamed of. A recent trip to luxury jewelry brand Cartier cost $46,000. To put that in context, the average American salary is $59,428, according to Forbes.

"The majority of my splurges are bags, jewelry and skincare. Those are my three vices right there," she told Fox News Digital.

As for her taste in bags, most are way over the $10,000 price mark. "I love a good Chanel. I love Hermès Birkins and Kellys."

"So there are times when we splurge and go crazy on things like that. And honestly, I don't feel bad about it. I love having my little nice things around me," she said.

Regarding concerns SAHGs are investing a lot in relationships without the commitment of marriage, Nia explained, "It can be dangerous for women to pursue this kind of glamorous lifestyle if they aren't in a secure relationship or they don't have anything to fall back on."

Nia said her background – a career stretch before the relationship and a degree – is something she can fall back on if her current relationship doesn't work out. She cautioned that she would wait a maximum of three years for a ring.

"You need to look after yourself first, no matter how much you trust your significant other. However, this lifestyle is fabulous for me. I love embracing traditional values. I have something to fall back on. I have a degree. I have financial freedom that I'll fall back on. I'm elated that other women are pursuing a soft life, and that men are becoming providers again to make sure that both parties are secure," she said.

Nia explained that she previously found the idea of settling down repellent. But now she loves "being feminine" and says her relationship with her boyfriend excised the "feminism" from her body.

"I never wanted kids until I started dating my boyfriend. I wanted to get my tubes tied. I was a very feminist career woman. 'I don't want no man, I don't need no kids.' All of that," she said.

"I love just the idea of having a family," she said. "[My boyfriend is] a very masculine person and I'm a very feminine person. [We] just fit together so incredibly well. So I guess that would be the time when I felt [the feminism] leave my body."