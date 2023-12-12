Woman breaks down crying in front of California 7-Eleven where her father was shot dead by criminal: report

A woman broke down sobbing on the sidewalk in front of a 7-Eleven where she said her father was shot and killed, according to a video shared by CBS News Bay Area.

The murder occurred in Adams Point Neighborhood, the outlet reported, making it "the second killing at a 7-Eleven store in less than a week."

As CBS New Bay Area was reporting on the murder scene, a "young woman who collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the store said the security guard was her father, 59-year-old James Johnson."

"She went by the name Snow," the outlet added.

"He was protecting the family at 7-Eleven, 'cause I know how my father is. He would do that for anyone he cared and loved," Snow told CBS News Bay Area.

"He was a great man," she said.

"Police say that, just after 10 p.m., someone shot Johnson inside the store as he tried to stop a person from taking merchandise," the outlet explained.

Other customers at the scene spoke highly of Johnson.

"He was a nice man. Giant man, pretty tall. He would talk to everyone that came in," one local said.

The Oakland Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CBS News Bay Area also reported that "Snow said her father worked at the 7-Eleven for about two years" and that he "lived in a building right behind the market."

Crime, homelessness, and drug use have plagued California, especially in San Francisco.

A longtime owner of multiple businesses in San Francisco condemned local leaders for failing to keep the city safe for small businesses.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Mark Sackett has owned a "South of Market building with a printmaker, antiques shop and events venue called the Box SF for almost two decades" but now faces "financial ruin because he’s been unable to refinance a $2.5 million mortgage due in February." As a result, his building is allegedly scheduled to be auctioned "at a massive loss" in January, as he anticipates his other businesses will be forced to close, as well.

"Sackett blames widespread drug use, violence and filthy streets in the neighborhood for his inability to address his loan. Since the pandemic, the area has fallen to the worst condition Sackett has ever experienced," the outlet reported.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.