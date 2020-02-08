Wisconsin teacher allegedly calls Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis 'awesome,' gets placed on leave

A Wisconsin public school teacher was reportedly placed on leave this week after he allegedly called Rush Limbaugh's advanced cancer diagnosis "awesome" and said he hopes the radio host's death is painful.

"limbaugh absolutely should have to suffer from cancer. it's awesome that he's dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful,” Travis Sarandos, who teaches in Milwaukee, allegedly tweeted Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sarandos was replying to another tweet whose author said they hoped Limbaugh recovered quickly and would advocate for affordable health care for everyone, the newspaper reported.

The teacher's tweet sparked a backlash after local radio host Mark Belling posted it on his blog Tuesday.

Milwaukee Public Schools first said Sarandos did not speak for the district but later confirmed he had been placed on leave.

Limbaugh announced on his radio show Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

On Tuesday night, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Limbaugh returned to his show Friday after missing three shows for treatments. He said those supporting him since disclosing his diagnosis have made him feel like "one of the luckiest people alive."

Sarandos has since deleted his Twitter account, the Journal Sentinel reported.