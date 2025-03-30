Wisconsin senator urges Trump supporters to vote in 'crucial' swing state race or risk losing GOP majority

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is urging the 1.7 million Wisconsinites who voted for President Donald Trump to get out and cast their ballots in another "crucial" race – this time, filling in the bubble for state Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel.

"If you want to see him [Trump] be president and be effective for the next four years, you have to get out and vote for Brad Schimel. This is a crucial race," he warned on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Otherwise, the liberal court will redistrict House seats," he explained. "We may lose a majority there, and I fear I'll be sitting in a third presidential impeachment trial… So, don't let that happen."

Schimel, the former Wisconsin Attorney General and a current Waukesha County judge, is slated to square off against Dane County’s Susan Crawford, an unaffiliated candidate who's considered the Democratic Party's preference in the Badger State's upcoming state Supreme Court race.

Republicans have repeatedly warned that Crawford could support efforts to "draw out" two U.S. House Republicans in future redistricting maps.



Trump recently endorsed Schimel, calling on voters to make their voices heard in the "important" race believed to have national implications.

"It’s a really big and important race, and could have much to do with the future of our Country. Get out and VOTE, NOW, for the Republican Candidate — BRAD!!!" Trump wrote on TRUTH Social last Sunday.

As the April 1 election date draws ever-close, the battle of the billionaires is underway.

Crawford has earned financial support from liberal billionaire George Soros, who poured $1 million into Wisconsin Democrats’ coffers last month to benefit her campaign.



Billionaire DOGE lead Elon Musk, meanwhile, funded two groups that have together spent more than $10 million to promote Schimel, according to the Associated Press.



Other big money donors have poured into the campaigns as well.

Schimel also joined Fox News this weekend, accusing his opponent of "lying" to voters during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" while addressing Crawford's accusations that he gave light or no sentences to violent offenders.

He also addressed the nationwide attention the hotly-contested race has received, saying Democrats are scrambling for the opportunity to gain a pair of House seats.

"House Minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries… [said] we [Democrats] have to win this race because we can turn these Republican congressional seats into Democrat congressional seats. That tipped off all this money [from donors]," Schimel said. "My opponent [Crawford] has gotten money from all across America, and four out of five of her donors don't even live in Wisconsin."

A spokesperson for Crawford's campaign sent Fox News Digital a statement saying Judge Crawford has made "no comments in public or private about congressional redistricting" and called accusations from Schimel's campaign a "desperate" attempt to mislead voters.

The article was updated to include a comment from Crawford's campaign.

