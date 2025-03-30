Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Wisconsin senator urges Trump supporters to vote in 'crucial' swing state race or risk losing GOP majority

Republicans have warned losing key Wisconsin Supreme Court race could create a redistricting problem for the party

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Senator sends urgent warning on US’ shocking spending: ‘Mortgaging our children’s future’ Video

Senator sends urgent warning on US’ shocking spending: ‘Mortgaging our children’s future’

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., weighs in on the Trump administration’s plan to reduce discretionary spending during an appearance on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is urging the 1.7 million Wisconsinites who voted for President Donald Trump to get out and cast their ballots in another "crucial" race – this time, filling in the bubble for state Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel.

"If you want to see him [Trump] be president and be effective for the next four years, you have to get out and vote for Brad Schimel. This is a crucial race," he warned on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures." 

"Otherwise, the liberal court will redistrict House seats," he explained. "We may lose a majority there, and I fear I'll be sitting in a third presidential impeachment trial… So, don't let that happen."

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT HOPEFUL RECEIVES BIG ENDORSEMENT FROM NFL LEGEND

Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel

Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, speaks to supporters during a campaign stop on March 25, 2025 in Jefferson, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson)

Schimel, the former Wisconsin Attorney General and a current Waukesha County judge, is slated to square off against Dane County’s Susan Crawford, an unaffiliated candidate who's considered the Democratic Party's preference in the Badger State's upcoming state Supreme Court race.

Republicans have repeatedly warned that Crawford could support efforts to "draw out" two U.S. House Republicans in future redistricting maps. 

‘HE CANNOT BUY AN ELECTION HERE IN WISCONSIN’: SANDERS SLAMS MUSK IN STATE TRUMP WON BY LESS THAN 1%

Trump recently endorsed Schimel, calling on voters to make their voices heard in the "important" race believed to have national implications.

RACINE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 23: Judge Susan Crawford, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, greets supporters during a campaign stop at the Racine County Democratic Party headquarters on March 23, 2025 in Racine, Wisconsin. The former prosecutor is running against Judge Brad Schimel, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and financially supported by billionaire businessman Elon Musk. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Judge Susan Crawford, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, greets supporters during a campaign stop at the Racine County Democratic Party headquarters on March 23, 2025 in Racine, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson)

"It’s a really big and important race, and could have much to do with the future of our Country. Get out and VOTE, NOW, for the Republican Candidate — BRAD!!!" Trump wrote on TRUTH Social last Sunday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the April 1 election date draws ever-close, the battle of the billionaires is underway.

Crawford has earned financial support from liberal billionaire George Soros, who poured $1 million into Wisconsin Democrats’ coffers last month to benefit her campaign.

Billionaire DOGE lead Elon Musk, meanwhile, funded two groups that have together spent more than $10 million to promote Schimel, according to the Associated Press. 

Other big money donors have poured into the campaigns as well.

'She's lying to voters': Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate slams opponent's campaign Video

Schimel also joined Fox News this weekend, accusing his opponent of "lying" to voters during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" while addressing Crawford's accusations that he gave light or no sentences to violent offenders.

He also addressed the nationwide attention the hotly-contested race has received, saying Democrats are scrambling for the opportunity to gain a pair of House seats.

"House Minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries… [said] we [Democrats] have to win this race because we can turn these Republican congressional seats into Democrat congressional seats. That tipped off all this money [from donors]," Schimel said. "My opponent [Crawford] has gotten money from all across America, and four out of five of her donors don't even live in Wisconsin."

A spokesperson for Crawford's campaign sent Fox News Digital a statement saying Judge Crawford has made "no comments in public or private about congressional redistricting" and called accusations from Schimel's campaign a "desperate" attempt to mislead voters. 

The article was updated to include a comment from Crawford's campaign. 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.