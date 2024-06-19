Wisconsin parents fuming after climate protesters strip down naked during public protest, official says

A Wisconsin local official is fuming at a left-wing group for staging a naked protest throughout a nearby city in the purview of children, calling the event "evil" in a Fox News Digital interview.

The World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) is an international protest event to promote liberal causes, including pushing animosity about the petroleum industry's agenda. The event has outraged local parents in Madison, located in Dane County, who try to keep their children out of the city when the bike ride is scheduled, according to county board supervisor Jeff Weigand.

The group said the June 15 event was "clothing-optional" focused on "protesting petroleum products and supporting positive body values."

Weigand's impression is that their mission is dark and depraved, and said the cyclists desperately need Jesus.

"We need to protect children," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And that's government's fundamental role as to protect innocence and and to protect good and to punish evil. And when we see this type of behavior happening, especially to our children, it's absolutely appalling and we cannot allow it to happen."

SATANIC 'HAIL SANTA' CHRISTMAS TREE FACES BLOWBACK FOR DISPLAY AT WISCONSIN MUSEUM

"I absolutely believe that this is evil. Many people say it's about body positivity or protesting oil," the father of five children said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "They will stop at nothing to push their agenda on innocent bystanders."

Weigand was among the first community members to raise concerns about the climate protest, prompting him to question why local police did not take action against the cyclists.

"It's really inexcusable that this type of behavior continues to happen. And it's, and it's really, frustrating that law enforcement continues to allow it to happen, when it really shouldn't be taking place in the first place," Weigand said.

A nudity bill was introduced to the Wisconsin Senate that proposed to prohibit the "attendance of children at public events with groups of nude adults." SB 477 ultimately "failed to concur" by April 15.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS HAVE NEW TARGET IN MIND FOR MAJOR SUMMER PROTEST: 'MAKE THEIR LIVES MISERABLE'

"We're just trying to, you know, have a fun community event out here," a participant told a local media outlet. "Try to see the good in the thing instead of always looking for the negative."

Another participant said, "One of the things that I love about the ride is seeing families out there with parents with their kids saying, 'Hey, look at the naked riders. Wave at the naked riders,' things like that. The ones that are doing that are sending their children very important message that this is not weird, this is not strange."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weigand firmly disagreed, believing he has a right to not see nudity in the public square.

"The proponents of this naked bike ride say that they have the freedom to protest, and they absolutely do. But when their freedom to protest violates my freedom, and it forces me to see something that I don't want to see or I don't want my children to see, that's a violation of my freedom, and that's a violation of my liberty. And that's where they cross the line," the father of five and former foster care parent told Fox News Digital.

"We're going to continue to raise this issue and fight against it because it's worth protecting the innocence of our children," Weigand added.

He offered a recommendation that the participants "enter into a relationship with Jesus Christ."

Fox News Digital contacted the bike group for comment but did not immediately receive a response.