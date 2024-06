Climate change activists spray-painted two jets orange after breaking into a London airport where they claimed Taylor Swift's luxury plane was parked.

The two vandals, part of the Just Stop Oil environmental activists group, were arrested in a private area of London Stansted Airport on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.

The group posted a video of someone cutting through a security fence followed by a clip of a woman using a fire extinguisher to spray orange paint on at least two private jets.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil named the vandals as Jennifer Kowalski, 28, and Cole Macdonald, 22, and said the pair were demonstrating against fossil fuels and demanding that governments around the world commit to ending "extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

The group said that Taylor Swift’s jet had landed on the airfield "mere hours before," although Stanstead Airport was unable to confirm this to Fox News Digital. The airfield, 30 miles northeast of central London, is the city’s third-busiest airport and is often used by government officials and visiting world leaders, including President Biden.

Swift is doing three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium from Friday through Sunday as part of her "The Eras Tour." On Tuesday, she performed in Cardiff, Wales.

"While people are starving, the elite and the rich fly thousands and thousands of feet in the air above us all," Macdonald says in the video.

"Billionaires are not untouchable," she says as the video cuts to an image of the duo hugging while sitting on the concrete in front of one of the jets.

Macdonald said in a statement that the rich are accruing wealth to the detriment of everyone else, which is "destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer.’"

"Cruel Summer" is the name of one of Swift's hit songs from 2019.

The incident came the day after the other Just Stop Oil demonstrators targeted and vandalized the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England as part of a wider protest against fossil fuels. The 4,500-year-old stone circle is aligned toward the sunrise on the summer solstice and sunset on the winter solstice.

This stunt is similar to dozens committed over the past several years by multiple climate activism organizations that have sought public attention via temporary or superficial vandalism.

Just Stop Oil is one of many of those groups around Europe that have received attention — and blowback — for disrupting sporting events, splashing paint and food on famous works of art, and interrupting traffic to draw attention to what they claim is man-made global warming.

