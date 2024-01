Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A medical student in Wisconsin who supports full-term abortions told a public hearing on Monday that she would leave the state if she could not perform abortions or get the proper training to do so.

During a hearing before lawmakers at the state Capitol, pro-life and pro-choice people applauded and criticized a bill that would ban abortion after 14 weeks in Wisconsin.

Republican State Rep. Amanda Nedweski and Republican State Sen. Mary Felzkowski, who co-authored the bill, claimed that the proposal was made to appease those who wanted either a total abortion ban or no restrictions on abortions.

Critics of the bill took issue with the fact that it does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The only exception for the 14-week proposal is in cases where the mother's life or health may be at risk.

"In the cases of rape or incest, this gives you 14 weeks to figure out what to do," Nedweski said of the criticism,

She also admitted that the bill would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Ever, who has previously said he would put a stop to any legislation that would place new restrictions on abortions. The state currently has a 20-week abortion ban in place.

Medical College of Wisconsin students Madalynn Welch and Maya Seshan told lawmakers they are worried the proposed 14-week ban would push people in the state away from becoming licensed OBGYN practitioners.

"When you put physicians in a gray area every day, their ability to quickly save the lives of the person they're working on makes their lives harder," Seshan said.

When Welch approached the microphone, she offered her personal opinions on abortion access and the potential impact on medical students.

"I think abortion should be unrestrictive. And I think when somebody finds out in pregnancy when -- how far along that they are, when someone finds out, they should be able to get an abortion if they want to. And for some people, that is full-term," she said.

Welch then stressed that if she cannot get abortion training this year or if she cannot perform abortions in her career, she would not stay in Wisconsin.

"A lot of my colleagues who are on the same track agree," she added.

The Medical College of Wisconsin's website notes that a critical aspect of the specialty of obstetrics and gynecologists includes access to contraception as well as safe and legal pregnancy termination.

"Restricting access to reproductive care disproportionately affects our most vulnerable patients, erodes the trust and sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and criminalizes physicians – all of which negatively impact the health of our community," the website says.

"Our Department stands with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and other leading Medical and Healthcare organizations who oppose a ban on abortions. We add our voice to those advocating for access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare for all our patients," the website notes.

Welch and the Medical College of Wisconsin did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.