PragerU's Will Witt: Why people and businesses are fleeing California to red states

Will Witt, a host of the upcoming PragerU documentary “Fleeing California,” explained Sunday why he believes the Golden State’s far-left policies are driving Republicans and conservatives to red states like Texas.

“Over the past 10 years, 5 million people have left California and 15,000 businesses [have left],” Witt told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Dean Cain.

“The state and local government is more worried about banning plastic straws than they actually are about solving all the problems in the state. One in five people in California live below the poverty line.”

SANDERS ADDRESSES MASSIVE CALIFORNIA CROWDS AT RALLIES AHEAD OF SUPER TUESDAY

“That’s something that I wanted to expose just to show what the left has done to this beautiful state,” Witt said.

Witt said that although he pledges to stay, he doesn’t blame people for leaving.

"Starting a small business in California is nearly impossible. The rent is so high you can barely live here as a middle-class citizen so I don’t blame people for wanting to move to a new state like Texas. Over the last 10 years, 60,000 people from California moved to Texas,” Witt said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., two days before Super Tuesday, held two massive rallies on Sunday in delegate-rich California, drumming up enthusiasm before a combined crowd of nearly 25,000 people, the campaign estimated.

More than a third of all delegates are on the line Tuesday, with 14 states and American Samoa holding primaries. Of the roughly 1,350 delegates up for grabs, 415 are from California, which is why Sanders’ campaign is hoping left-wing enthusiasm there can carry them to a big win.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Witt said that the mini-documentary is expected to be released “mid-March.” Witt said that the documentary addressed how Texas is performing better than California in terms of “cost of living,” “education,” and “every other metric.”