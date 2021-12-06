Will Cain torches 'characterless, cowardly' liberal pundits for disrespecting Bob Dole

Will Cain, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," sounded off on liberal media pundits who disrespected Bob Dole after his passing. On "The Faulkner Focus," Cain called out those who took to social media to quickly highlight Dole's support for former President Trump as a form of insult.

MSNBC HOST APPEARS TO DOWNPLAY BOB DOLE'S ACCOMPLISHMENTS AFTER DEATH ANNOUNCED

WILL CAIN: Obviously that was intended as an insult. I don't take it as an insult. So Bob Dole supported President Trump. Why is that an insult? … We know your intention. We know what you're doing the day after he dies. It comes down to character. And by the way, it also comes down to cowardice. Would you show up, MSNBC host? Would you show up at Bob Dole's funeral and make that the keynote of your speech? Would you make that the first thing you said to his family? No, I don't think you would, because you're a coward who goes to Twitter and has these things to say that you intend as an insult.

Another thing is you have no character, you have no character the day after someone dies to attempt to insult them. This, by the way – the MSNBC host – is one who has compared non-Muslims to animals, to cattle, as pointed out by Sohrab Ahmari at the New York Post. So I think we can dismiss these people as cowardly, characterless individuals.

