MSNBC anchor appears to downplay Bob Dole's accomplishments after his death because of his support for Trump

Progressive MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan posted what many considered to be an inappropriate dig on former presidential candidate Bob Dole’s passing.

The Kansas Republican passed away at age 98 on Sunday morning after approximately four decades of serving in the Senate. Dole most famously ran as the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 against President Clinton.

DEMOCRATS’ ‘FRIGHTENING; POLICIES LEGITIMIZE CRIME, REP. JORDAN SAYS

The New York Times highlighted Dole's military and public service in a tweet announcing his passing, but Hasan used the tweet to also highlight Dole’s support of President Trump.

"Bob Dole, who endorsed and voted for Trump twice, and called himself a 'Trumper' as recently as July, has passed away," Hasan tweeted.

Critics called out Hasan for what they took as to be an unnecessary comment on the day of Dole’s passing.

American Conservative Magazine contributing editor Sohrab Ahmari tweeted, "Mehdi Hasan, who has said non-Muslims are like animals*, has once more beckowned himself on Twitter dot com.* Actual thing Hasan has said — look it up."

"He was also a hero who served his country proudly in WWII. But what does that matter, right?," conservative radio host Tony Katz said.

Former Democratic congressional candidate Christopher Hale hit back at Hasan saying, "Bob Dole fought and was paralyzed in World War II so television pundits could trash him freely after his recently deceased body was still warm."

Hasan, who argued that we should treat Trump supporters to al-Qaeda terrorists, responded to critics saying he doesn't understand the blowback and was only pointing out Dole's support for Trump.

Other progressives posted similar comments, criticizing Dole's support for Trump.

"Bob Dole went all-in with Trump: ‘I'm a Trumper.’ He knew better, but this is what he chose in his final years. So, I'm going to hold off on the predictable whitewashing of our elected officials' actions," Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted.

Progressive writer Aaron Rupar wrote, "A significant part of Bob Dole’s legacy is his staunch support of Trump. He said ‘I’m a Trumper’ as recently as July."

"Accurate reporting on former Senator Bob Dole's life will note he served his country admirably for decades, as a soldier and elected leader, before casting his lot with Donald Trump and maintaining that support, even after the insurrection against the United States on January 6th," former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tributes from Republican and Democrat officials poured in after Dole’s passing.

President Biden released a lengthy statement that read "Bob was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time."