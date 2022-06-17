Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Will Cain: The left has shaken the foundations of our economy and society since COVID began

Biden says he recognizes dismal mood of Americans amid inflation, high gas prices

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden admin 'shook the foundations' of society: Cain

Biden admin ‘shook the foundations’ of society: Cain

'Fox & Friends Weekend' host Will Cain unpacks the Biden administration’s policies which have created ‘national malaise’ and a bitter outlook for America’s future.

Host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" Will Cain criticized President Biden for embracing policies that "exacerbate national malaise." On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Cain argued Democrats "took advantage of the opportunity" to turn American society upside down and shake the "foundations" since the start of the COVID pandemic. 

BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER PRESSED ON INFLATION TIMELINE: ‘GIVE ME JUST A BALLPARK’ ESTIMATE

WILL CAIN: Let's start charitably with a premise where the president may be right. Maybe a lot of this national malaise started with COVID, but it quickly - not just to be charitable, but to be accurate - it quickly metastasized from there based upon the policies in response to COVID. Starting with lockdowns, placing everybody in their homes and isolating them. Now you start to see skyrocketing rates of depression and suicide, drug use as well. Then come the economic policies. Build Back Better, 1.9 trillion, would be another 2.3 trillion if not for Joe Manchin, that causes inflation. The policies then exacerbate the national malaise which lies at the doorstep of Joe Biden

So what they did is they shook the foundations of not just the economy, but the society with this opportunity. And as such, while they shook the foundations talking about reimagining our history, our policing, our climate, they ended up with ripples at the surface - inflation, higher interest rates, a stock market that's now below 30,000. They took advantage of the opportunity, and they metastasized the crisis and this malaise, this national depression. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.