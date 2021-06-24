Will Cain dismantles critical race theory: ‘The lunatic racist left is starting to lose'

The left’s push to implement critical race theory in America’s schools is counterproductive to solving racism in itself, "Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain explained during his monologue Thursday.

WILL CAIN: Parents are the tip of the spear, the front-line warriors in this cultural revolution. They have seen Little Timmy bring home the book ‘How to Be an Anti-Racist Baby,’ confess his whiteness to mom and told dad that America and he are white supremacists. And parents have had it, Jack. The lunatic racist left is starting to lose. So, as is always the case, change the rules of the game, obfuscate, argue about definitions.

Last night on MSNBC professional liar Joy Reid yelled at Chris Rufo, the man responsible for exposing the explosion of critical race theory, that he didn't really know what he was talking about…

From Joy Reid to President Obama what you're hearing is the fast-talking, side-stepping, stuttering that comes at the end of a long con. The mark – independent, non-Trump voting, mainstream Americans who are finally waking up. And playing semantic games, arguing over the definition or the origination of critical race theory sounds like nothing more than: ‘No see, you don't understand…’

Keep pushing people into their racial affinity groups, keep telling us to identify with our race and you know what will happen? Some White people will actually take you up on that and guess what? You'll have more real, actual racists. But that's not the problem, I’m told. I was told just the other night on this program that individual racism and bigotry -- that should not be our focus. Systemic racism, now that's the focus, that's what must be torn down.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: