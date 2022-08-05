Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Will Cain: This bill would bring more inflation and audits

The IRS would get $80 billion from new legislation

Fox News host Will Cain reacts to a new congressional bill giving funding to the IRS on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Fox News' Will Cain exposed legislation that would give the Internal Revenue Service more funding as he guest-hosted Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 

WILL CAIN: Buried in the bill is a big giveaway to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency stands to gain $80 billion from this legislation. That will allow the agency to hire more than 80,000 new agents. Keep in mind, the IRS is already wonderfully, mysteriously, heavily militarized. 

SINEMA AMONG TOP PRIVATE EQUITY CASH RECIPIENTS AS SHE REMOVED BILLIONAIRE TAX LOOPHOLE FROM MANCHIN BILL 

They've stockpiled thousands of firearms and millions of rounds of ammunition. Why does the IRS need all that weaponry? Why do we need to make the IRS even more powerful exactly? We know the point isn't to investigate wealthy or powerful Americans. The most recent version of the bill keeps the carried interest loophole intact. Now that benefits wealthy individuals and institutions, in particular hedge fund managers who are some of the Democratic Party's biggest donors. 

So, it won't be Goldman Sachs' doors being kicked in with IRS agents with those guns. No. Following all this? Build Back Better means doing exactly what China and hedge fund managers that make a lot of money in China want us to do. What do Americans get out of the deal? Apparently, a lot more inflation and probably a lot more audits.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.