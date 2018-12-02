Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tucker Carlson's Monologue

Tucker Carlson: The word 'Russia' eliminates all rational thought in journalists
2 days ago

Tucker Carlson: The word 'Russia' eliminates all rational thought in journalists

After two long years of the most expensive and wide-ranging independent counsel investigation in a generation, we should be close to nabbing those dastardly secret agents from Russia who supposedly hacked our presidential election. But no. Robert Mueller's prosecutors are instead threatening elderly men with life in prison for petty crimes that have nothing to do with spying or Russia or anything else that threatens this country.