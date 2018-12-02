Tucker Carlson's Monologue

Tucker Carlson: The word 'Russia' eliminates all rational thought in journalists
After two long years of the most expensive and wide-ranging independent counsel investigation in a generation, we should be close to nabbing those dastardly secret agents from Russia who supposedly hacked our presidential election. But no. Robert Mueller's prosecutors are instead threatening elderly men with life in prison for petty crimes that have nothing to do with spying or Russia or anything else that threatens this country.
Tucker Carlson: Socialism with open borders is impossible
As you ponder what happened on our Southern border on Sunday step back and ask yourself some more fundamental questions: Is there a natural limit to this kind of immigration? How many resources does America really have to share with the rest of the world? Are we as rich as we assume we are? Are you?