Left's focus on race won't have 'positive outcome;' Wilfred Reilly tells 'Tucker Carlson Today'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kentucky State University associate professor Wilfred Reilly discussed how "wokeness" has infiltrated "the fair test" in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," with Reilly noting that the trend to divide the country by racial identity has been around for decades.

Reilly noted that tests like the SAT or the mile run were designed to treat participants equally, and at end of the day, "whoever finishes the mile run first, or gets the highest score on the SAT, makes the team or goes to the college." However, the left has made such tests about racial and other "identities."

In the end, according to Reilly, the results of such tests are not the most important determinants of success.

"The main predictors of success are intelligence, aggression, and so on," he said.

WILFRED REILLY TELLS 'TUCKER CARLSON TODAY' CORPORATIONS ACT WOKE TO DISTRACT FROM 'ACTUAL CLASS QUESTIONS'

While neither Carlson nor Reilly believes the left’s obsession with identity is new, but do agree it has reached a fever pitch.

"The core argument used to target the USA ... at least since Marx, the critique has been, ‘You are a capitalist violent predatory country,’ one, and two, ‘That’s used to exploit minorities because you’re a diverse country,’" said Reilly.

"This idea that we should constantly emphasize race ... and that we should recognize the capitalist system as evil, those two things, I think, have been the main arguments against America all the time, and I don’t think they have ever been made with much positive intent in mind."

"Every single argument you notice on the hard left ... there are the same two solutions proposed," Reilly continued. "One, become less capitalist. And two, as you become less capitalist, divide up your ruling class ... by race proportionally.

Reilly cautioned that this kind of appeal will not have long-term positive outcomes: "If we’re now saying, ‘Well, this is all nonsense, your score depends on your race and sex,’ ... what you’re doing is reminding people how to categorize themselves with every single thing you do. And no, I don’t think that’s a positive outcome."

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation. Join Fox Nation today to watch Tucker's full interview with Wilfred Reilly and other great episodes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.