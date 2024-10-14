Whoopi incorrectly says Reagan's 'Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall' was directed at Germans, not Soviets

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg incorrectly fact-checked a guest about a famous moment when President Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union.

Actress Rosie Perez was comparing former President Trump’s years in office to the Biden-Harris administration, arguing that Trump was a national embarrassment during his tenure in the White House and the crises he faced.

"Biden and Harris got us out of a pandemic. Our world was crumbling around us. What did Trump do on the pandemic? He sent COVID tests that we desperately needed over to our adversary, to Russia. What happened?" she asked. "Even if you are a true Republican, don’t you remember? ‘Tear down this wall.’ Reagan was clear about who our enemy was, and still is."

She had been referring to Reagan’s famous challenge in 1987 amid the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. On that day, Reagan stood 100 yards away from the concrete wall dividing East and West Berlin, challenging the Russian-born Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev by saying, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." While the Berlin Wall was in East Germany, at the time it was a satellite state on the border of the Soviet Union and the West.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE MOCKED FOR SAYING MOON IS ‘MADE UP MOSTLY OF GASES: ’DUMB AS DIRT'

After Perez recalled this moment in history, the co-host shared a faulty correction to the show's guest.

"Now we’ve got to make a correction, because the ‘tear down the wall’ was Germany," Goldberg said.

"Oh. Sorry, sorry, sorry, yes," Perez agreed.

"But we knew where the enemies were," Goldberg continued, before expressing wariness about how the show may be scrutinized by the media. "But you know how they do us on this show, so I just wanted to make sure that we-"

Co-host Ana Navarro then corrected Goldberg, stating, "It was the Soviet Union," recalling how East Germany was part of the Soviet Union.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST SUNNY HOSTIN BLAMES ECLIPSE, EARTHQUAKE, CICADAS ON ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’

"It was the Soviet Union, that’s right," Whoopi replied, appearing to not realize she was being fact-checked by her co-host about the fact that the Soviet Union’s capital was in Moscow, Russia, not in Germany.

Perez then agreed with Goldberg’s concern about being fact-checked by the media.

"Yes, yes, that was my point, okay, but still, I know how they do you ladies," she said.

"So we took care of that," Goldberg said as she moved onto the next subject.