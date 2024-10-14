Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi incorrectly says Reagan's 'Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall' was directed at Germans, not Soviets

'We knew where the enemies were,' Goldberg said, after unknowingly mixing up Germany and Russia

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared to misremember one of the most famous moments in the Cold War, when President Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union's leadership during a speech near the Berlin Wall.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg incorrectly fact-checked a guest about a famous moment when President Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union.

Actress Rosie Perez was comparing former President Trump’s years in office to the Biden-Harris administration, arguing that Trump was a national embarrassment during his tenure in the White House and the crises he faced. 

"Biden and Harris got us out of a pandemic. Our world was crumbling around us. What did Trump do on the pandemic? He sent COVID tests that we desperately needed over to our adversary, to Russia. What happened?" she asked. "Even if you are a true Republican, don’t you remember? ‘Tear down this wall.’ Reagan was clear about who our enemy was, and still is."

She had been referring to Reagan’s famous challenge in 1987 amid the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. On that day, Reagan stood 100 yards away from the concrete wall dividing East and West Berlin, challenging the Russian-born Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev by saying, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." While the Berlin Wall was in East Germany, at the time it was a satellite state on the border of the Soviet Union and the West.

Whoopi Goldberg makes mistaken correction

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a faulty correction about one of the most famous quotes from former president Ronald Reagan, and perhaps one of the most famous moments in modern American history.

After Perez recalled this moment in history, the co-host shared a faulty correction to the show's guest.

"Now we’ve got to make a correction, because the ‘tear down the wall’ was Germany," Goldberg said.

"Oh. Sorry, sorry, sorry, yes," Perez agreed. 

"But we knew where the enemies were," Goldberg continued, before expressing wariness about how the show may be scrutinized by the media. "But you know how they do us on this show, so I just wanted to make sure that we-"

Co-host Ana Navarro then corrected Goldberg, stating, "It was the Soviet Union," recalling how East Germany was part of the Soviet Union. 

Reagan at Berlin Wall

Ronald Reagan, making his famous challenge to Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. (Getty Images)

"It was the Soviet Union, that’s right," Whoopi replied, appearing to not realize she was being fact-checked by her co-host about the fact that the Soviet Union’s capital was in Moscow, Russia, not in Germany. 

Perez then agreed with Goldberg’s concern about being fact-checked by the media

"Yes, yes, that was my point, okay, but still, I know how they do you ladies," she said.

"So we took care of that," Goldberg said as she moved onto the next subject.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.