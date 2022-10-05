Whoopi Goldberg says 'The View' is 'calmer' without Meghan McCain: 'Hopefully everybody is now happier'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Saturday that the talk show has been "calmer" since former co-host Meghan McCain, the lone conservative, left a little more than a year ago.

"It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day," Goldberg told the New York Post at the New York Film Festival premiere of her movie "Till."

"We've always had disagreements and stuff, but this one was a little bit different," she added. "I think [the show], it's better. I feel it's better, but I'm still tired!"

McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, was the conservative voice on the mostly liberal women’s opinion show for nearly four years before she left in August 2021.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG HITS DAILY BEAST REPORTER FOR KNOCKING ‘FAT SUIT’ IN NEW FILM: ‘THIS WAS NOT A FAT SUIT’

The Republican firebrand was often at odds with the other women during the "Hot Topics" segment, during which they would discuss politics and other contentious issues.

In January 2021, several months before McCain left the show, she told co-host Joy Behar during "Hot Topics," "You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me."

Behar responded, "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero."

McCain later said on the "Commentary Magazine Podcast" that was when she decided to leave.

‘THE VIEW’ ANNOUNCES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, ANA NAVARRO AS NEW CO-HOSTS

"The View" has since hired political strategist Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for the Trump White House, to fill the Republican perspective.

Goldberg added that while McCain was on the show, her daughter would call her to say she often had weird facial expressions while the Republican was talking.

"My daughter would say to me, ‘I can see your face!’ [And I would say], ‘OK, I’ll be better,'" she told the Post.

‘THE VIEW’S' WILDEST, MOST CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS OF 2021

In her memoir "Bad Republican," McCain said of Goldberg: "The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table. I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent."

McCain wrote that she initially felt supported by Goldberg on the show, but that changed over time.

"Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly," she added.

A month before McCain left, citing a move from New York to Washington, D.C, a source reportedly told the Post, McCain’s co-hosts were at "their wits’ end."

"Even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all," the source said. "Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan."

A source told the newspaper that during an emergency meeting held last May the co-hosts said: "We don’t want to work with her anymore. Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either. There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, Goldberg claimed there wasn’t any fighting off camera.

"You do what you do, and you go home and do what you love to do. And hopefully, everybody is now happier," Goldberg said.