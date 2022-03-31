Whoopi Goldberg goes off on ‘View’ co-host for slight against ‘Hollywood elite’: ‘It really pisses me off’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," went off on one of her fellow co-hosts Thursday over a slight against "Hollywood elites," even comparing painting them all with a broad brush to making racist stereotypes.

During a segment focused on the drama surrounding actor Will Smith's assault on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over the weekend, guest co-host Tara Setmayer argued that Hollywood needed "a lot of self reflection" after Smith received a standing ovation for winning an Oscar despite the assault.

Her argument led to a clash with Goldberg, who declared it "pisses me off" when all of Hollywood is grouped into the "elites" description. She said, "Don’t put it on all of us because that’s like saying all Black people like chicken."

Co-host Sunny Hostin began the discussion, noting Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the assault but that he refused and was allowed to stay. She stated that his refusal showed he had "Hollywood power" and "an incredible amount of entitlement," as well as a "misunderstanding" of the wrong he had just committed.

Hostin argued the Academy should have forced Smith to leave, but Goldberg jumped in, claiming he wasn't forced to leave because it was a live television event and a struggle could have been caught on camera. She then appeared to excuse Smith being allowed to stay, telling her co-hosts that when someone does something stupid they've got to move on and "sit there and deal with it."

"But it was an assault," Setmayer responded. "I think there needs to be a lot of self-reflection in Hollywood. I’m with Wanda Sykes on this," referencing comedian and Oscars host Wanda Sykes also criticizing the Academy for allowing Smith to stay.

Goldberg interrupted Setmayer to defend the Academy, of which she is a member of the board, stating that it recognizes it could have done a better job responding to the incident. She then repeated her defense of not removing Smith, stating that "stuff happens" and that "there was nothing you could do."

"But then they gave him a standing ovation, though, Whoopi, which I think, again, goes back to why some people feel like Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites," Setmayer jumped in. "They go out there and they give these statements of moral superiority about things, and political statements, and then they’re standing there giving a standing ovation after [Smith] just assaulted Chris Rock."

Goldberg, appearing visibly angry, interrupted Setmayer again saying, "I'm sorry, as one of those people, I've got to stop you," before declaring that although she wouldn't have stood up to clap for Smith, people sometimes do "stupid" things in the moment.

"I just want to stop with this ‘elite’ stuff because, you know, a lot of us work for a living. We work. We collect a check. We got families. We try to do the same thing, the good stuff that everybody else tries to do. And it really pisses me off when people start to talk about people who work in Hollywood, not just actors, but all the other folks," Goldberg ranted.

"So, please, when you're talking about actors, be specific. If you’re pissed off about somebody or how they act, don’t put it on all of us because that’s like saying all Black people like chicken," she added.

Co-host Joy Behar backed Goldberg up, saying, "You know what, Tara? You can't paint all Hollywood people with one brush."

Setmayer pointed out how it looks and comes across to "average Americans" and said, "I think there's an argument to be made about the industry."