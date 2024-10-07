Whoopi Goldberg calls Biden the 'acting president' on 'The View'

While defending Vice President Kamala Harris, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg referred to President Biden as "our acting president" on Monday.

The ABC morning program commented on Harris’ appearance on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week and the start of what some are referring to as a "media blitz" by Harris, who has started making more stops on podcasts, radio shows and other programs. On Tuesday, she will do interviews with "The View," Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert.

The panel praised Harris’ media tour for reaching out to voters, with Goldberg pointing out that she is still the vice president alongside the "acting president."

"I think people should just know it is not easy to do what she’s doing. Because she’s still also the vice president, so she’s still got other things she’s supposed to be doing, as does our acting president Joe Biden," Goldberg said, in an apparent Freudian slip.

The term "acting president" historically refers to people who temporarily hold the position while the actual president is incapacitated, such as the vice president assuming the powers of the office while the president is having a medical procedure done. Biden stepped aside from seeking the 2024 Democratic nomination amid growing party concerns about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump.

Other women on the panel also complimented Harris’ upcoming media appearances, particularly her attention to podcasts.

"I’ve been saying for a while she should be doing these podcasts because one thing people are doing with their podcasts is everything else in their life. You can listen to a podcast and conquer life. So the amount in these audiences she’s reaching is fascinating, and she is hitting it all," Sara Haines said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin added, "I think it’s incredibly smart. I would have done it two months ago, but I’m glad she did it."

In a fiery rant, Ana Navarro complained how "[t]here’s been a lot of moaning and groaning for weeks now that Kamala Harris hasn’t been doing interviews."

She listed out Harris’ past media appearances, such as her online campaign rally with supporter Oprah Winfrey in September. Her interviews on Tuesday will all be with open Harris supporters.

"What more do you all want?" Navarro asked, leading to the audience cheering.

