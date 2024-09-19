Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris tells Oprah anyone breaking into her home is 'getting shot:' 'Probably should not have said that'

Harris said she and Tim Walz were gun owners during her debate with former President Trump

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Kamala Harris: 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot' Video

Kamala Harris: 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised billionaire entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey during a campaign event Thursday with her comments about being a gun owner.

Vice President Kamala Harris shocked Oprah Winfrey Thursday when she said any intruder breaking into her home is "getting shot" during a virtual campaign rally.

Winfrey hosted the "Unite for America Rally" a livestream event featuring several celebrities as well as questions and stories from citizens across the country. 

As the event turned to the issue of gun violence, Winfrey remarked how surprised she was when Harris revealed she was a gun owner at the presidential debate last week. 

"I did not know that," Winfrey exclaimed. "And I thought that was powerful."

"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot, sorry" Harris replied, laughing.

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey headlined an online rally for Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

RICH DNC SPEAKERS LIKE OPRAH, OBAMAS RAIL AGAINST WEALTH INEQUALITY, US FIXATION ON MONEY

"Yes, yes. I hear that, I hear that," Winfrey replied.

"Probably should not have said that," Harris said as everyone laughed. "But my staff will deal with that later." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

At the presidential debate, Harris said, "I've made very clear my position on fracking and then this business about taking everyone's guns away. Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff." 

Video recently resurfaced of Harris as San Francisco's district attorney in 2007 saying police officers could enter the locked homes of legal gun owners and inspect how they store their weapons.

"We're going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs," Harris said at the time. 

Harris ABC debate

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Social media users pushed back against Harris' comments Thursday, pointing out her previous support for mandatory gun buybacks and gun control.

"Kamala says she would sh**t an intruder who enters her home then says ‘I probably shouldn’t have said that.’ Let’s be very clear. She has repeatedly called to take away your guns and she 100% will if she’s elected. Security for me but not for thee," Libs of TikTok wrote.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller agreed, "Kamala Harris advocated for door-to-door mandatory gun buyback programs. Maybe a journalist worth the professional reputation would follow up on that one."

Conservative radio host Larry Eldern wrote, "'Guns for me, not for thee...'"

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter remarked, "They'll get shot by the Secret Service because she has around the clock protection. It's you and your family she wants to screw out of protection. Oprah pays people to protect her."

Kamala Harris at rally

Vice President Kamala Harris joked about being a gun owner during a rally Thursday night. (YouTube screenshot)

The "Unite for America Rally" was held by the "Win with Black Women" organization in support of the vice president. Over 140 other grassroots organizations took part in the virtual rally, including "White Women: Answer the Call," "Latinas for Harris" and "White Dudes for Harris." 

The event itself took place in Oakland County, Michigan, to an audience of 400 people with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also speaking. Celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep were in virtual attendance as well.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.