Harris tells Oprah anyone breaking into her home is 'getting shot:' 'Probably should not have said that'

Vice President Kamala Harris shocked Oprah Winfrey Thursday when she said any intruder breaking into her home is "getting shot" during a virtual campaign rally.

Winfrey hosted the "Unite for America Rally" a livestream event featuring several celebrities as well as questions and stories from citizens across the country.

As the event turned to the issue of gun violence, Winfrey remarked how surprised she was when Harris revealed she was a gun owner at the presidential debate last week.

"I did not know that," Winfrey exclaimed. "And I thought that was powerful."

"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot, sorry" Harris replied, laughing.

"Yes, yes. I hear that, I hear that," Winfrey replied.

"Probably should not have said that," Harris said as everyone laughed. "But my staff will deal with that later."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

At the presidential debate, Harris said, "I've made very clear my position on fracking and then this business about taking everyone's guns away. Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

Video recently resurfaced of Harris as San Francisco's district attorney in 2007 saying police officers could enter the locked homes of legal gun owners and inspect how they store their weapons.

"We're going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs," Harris said at the time.

Social media users pushed back against Harris' comments Thursday, pointing out her previous support for mandatory gun buybacks and gun control.

"Kamala says she would sh**t an intruder who enters her home then says ‘I probably shouldn’t have said that.’ Let’s be very clear. She has repeatedly called to take away your guns and she 100% will if she’s elected. Security for me but not for thee," Libs of TikTok wrote.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller agreed, "Kamala Harris advocated for door-to-door mandatory gun buyback programs. Maybe a journalist worth the professional reputation would follow up on that one."

Conservative radio host Larry Eldern wrote, "'Guns for me, not for thee...'"

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter remarked, "They'll get shot by the Secret Service because she has around the clock protection. It's you and your family she wants to screw out of protection. Oprah pays people to protect her."

The "Unite for America Rally" was held by the "Win with Black Women" organization in support of the vice president. Over 140 other grassroots organizations took part in the virtual rally, including "White Women: Answer the Call," "Latinas for Harris" and "White Dudes for Harris."

The event itself took place in Oakland County, Michigan, to an audience of 400 people with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also speaking. Celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep were in virtual attendance as well.