'The View' co-host Joy Behar begs Republicans to vote for Democratic Party: 'Just do it this one time'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar urged Republican voters to put aside their party affiliation and vote for the Democratic Party just this one time to get rid of former President Trump.

Behar made the appeal during a conversation about former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney recently endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, asking other Republicans to join her in voting against Trump this election cycle.

"Just do it this one time. Do it this one time. Vote for the Democrat to save the country," she said.

Prior to Behar’s appeal, "The View" panel discussed the individual Republicans, including co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and Cheney, who are working to stop Trump’s second term. Griffin, a former Trump aide, brought up her upcoming "fireside chat" she’s doing in Pennsylvania alongside Cheney and former Trump staffers Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews next week.

"I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life," Griffin said. "This man is so wholly unfit for office. And so, next week I’m traveling to battleground Pennsylvania with Liz Cheney and my friend Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchison. And we’re there with a nonpartisan group to talk about the threat that Donald Trump poses and why he should not be back in the White House."

Griffin’s comments prompted cheers from the audience and a wider conversation about how it’s significant that conservatives like Cheney are aligning themselves with the Democratic Party this election cycle.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, "I certainly have been a Liz Cheney critic because, you know, she voted with Trump 93% of the time. But I have had a change of heart when it came to this, when I saw this, because I think it’s brilliant that Kamala Harris is willing to have other voices in the room. I think it says a lot about the type of president that she would be."

She then brought up how Harris pledged to have a Republican in her cabinet as president, which prompted the panel to wonder if that cabinet member could be Cheney.

Later, the topic of bipartisanship led to co-host Ana Navarro reminiscing about her own switch to voting Democrat after voting Republican her whole life. "So I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. It was the first time I voted for a Democrat and it was a very difficult thing to do, because when politics has been such a part of your profession, of your social circle, of your family life, it really is a very hard thing to do."

"So I want us to recognize just how hard what she did is and Liz Cheney has been paying a price for standing on principle since January 6," Navarro declared.