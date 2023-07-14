White House threatens outspoken reporter with media pass loss after multiple interruptions: 'Incredibly rude'

The White House is threatening Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba with the revocation of his press privileges, known as a "hard pass" by journalists, after he opposed the press secretary in question and answer sessions.

The White House and the press secretary’s office directly addressed Ateba in a letter that the reporter shared on Twitter Tuesday, telling him that he "impeded a June 26, 2023, press briefing and interrupted the Press Secretary."

The post quickly went viral online, picking up over 670,000 views on Twitter alone.

The letter followed a heated clash between White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Ateba. After claiming that the Biden administration was "committed to the freedom of the press," Ateba told Jean-Pierre in June that he was being discriminated against in question and answer sessions.

"So are you going to take questions from me?… because you’ve been discriminating against me for the past nine months," Ateba told Jean-Pierre.

"You’re incredibly rude. You’re being incredibly rude," Jean-Pierre responded. She proceeded to threaten to end the press briefing if Ateba wouldn't fall in line and stop interrupting. This occurred before any reporters had asked their questions.

The White House acknowledged in the letter that the back-and-forth between the press and the White House sometimes becomes rowdy.

"The White House recognizes that members of the press often raise their voices or shout questions at press briefings or events. Ordinarily such shouting stops when a reporter is called on for a question, and the briefing or event is able to continue," the White House wrote.

But Ateba’s interruptions, the White House contended, were different.

"Continued interruptions are different; they prevent journalists from asking questions or administration officials and guests from responding. The Press Secretary’s only option in response to such disruptions is to stop the briefing or event, which is to the detriment of all journalists."

Ateba told Fox News Digital that the revocation of his hard pass would hinder his ability to fulfill his responsibilities as a journalist and also "impede the public's right to access reliable information."

He revealed that "yelling" his questions out was an option of "last resort" as Jean-Pierre has not called on him over the "past nine months."

"My emails go unanswered, and I am not given the opportunity to ask questions during background calls. Furthermore, I have been restricted from attending nearly all of President Joe Biden’s events, including press conferences."

This is not the first time that reporters have been accused of heckling the press secretary during briefings.

During the Trump administration, CNN reporter Jim Acosta was famously hostile against former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, also interrupting her multiple times during question and answer sessions. In Septemebr of 2020, Acosta got into an argument with McEnany, claiming then-President Trump said coronavirus "affects virtually nobody" and that Trump was not telling the truth about the virus.

Later that year, McEnany called on the White House Correspondents' Association to probe Playboy’s Brian Karem for repeatedly shouting "demeaning, misogynistic questions" during White House press briefings. "If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you, demeaning, misogynistic questions during a briefing," McEnany said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," referring to Playboy’s Karem — who made a habit of screaming questions at Trump and other members of the administration.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays and Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.