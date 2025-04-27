White House spox unloads on CNN guest for saying 'lots of suspicion' over Trump's weight loss

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung called Daily Beast chief content officer Joanna Coles a "piece of sh--" with a "pea-sized brain" over her recent comments about President Donald Trump.

On Sunday’s episode of CNN's "Inside Politics," Coles gave her thoughts about Trump attending Pope Francis’ funeral. She added how she was fascinated by his choice of a blue suit instead of a black suit.

She suggested this choice could influence the "suspicion" of why he lost weight.

"I was so fascinated by the whole sort of playing out of the Pope’s funeral, I guess, as opposed to memorial," Coles said. "Donald Trump in a blue suit, when we know he has a black suit, because he was wearing a black suit the last time you met the Pope, so why wasn’t he wearing it this time? Lots of suspicion because he’s lost a lot of weight. Who knows how he’s lost weight?"

She added, "We know that Robert Kennedy Jr., his health minister, doesn’t approve of people taking Ozempic because he thinks it shows a lack of moral power. So, who knows how Trump has lost weight? But I found the suit color very interesting."

Cheung pushed back on Coles’ comments from his X account shortly afterward.

"CNN had this blithering idiot on @InsidePolitics from The Daily Beast named @JoannaColes making unsubstantiated claims about President Trump’s health. Joanna is a piece of sh--, clearly suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome rotting her pea-sized brain," Cheung posted.

Trump underwent his annual physical on April 11. The released results included Trump’s vital statistics, noting that the president is 75 inches tall, weighs 224 pounds, has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, a blood pressure of 128/74 mmHg, a pulse oximetry of 99% on room air, and a temperature of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, said in the release that Trump was in "excellent health."

"President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events," the release read. "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander -in-Chief and Head of State."

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.