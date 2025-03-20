White House says 'Good riddance' to Rosie O'Donnell after she flees America, writes anti-Trump poem in Ireland

The Trump White House bade an unceremonious goodbye to actress and Trump-critic Rosie O’Donnell after she fled the United States.

O'Donnell, who has been feuding with President Donald Trump since 2006, left the country days before his return to the Oval Office. The comedian announced on social media she is living in Ireland and is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," the 62-year-old said in a TikTok video posted earlier this month. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful," she added.

Irish Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin visited the White House earlier in March as the U.S. prepared for St. Patrick’s Day and was asked by a reporter, "Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people. Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could answer, Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true, I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

The day before Saint Patrick’s Day, O’Donnell published a poem, "Him," on her Substack, commenting on her long feud with Trump. Part of it read, "Once a misogynist… always a creep, he went after me for years, and hasn't stopped yet."

She mocked his fans as well, writing, "Those who love him think im [sic] the anti christ. Those who loathe him are my people."

O’Donnell lamented that "half of the nation believe him to be the man they lied about on the apprentice. He is not - he never was. Hard truths for some to hear but reality is never part of reality shows."

"Have a great st patrick's day. Sending love from Ireland to all americans fighting to save r nation," she said as she closed her poem.

The Trump White House responded to O'Donnell's poem via an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital with a simple "Good riddance!"

